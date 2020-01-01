Congrats. You did it! You made it to the second day of the new year in 2020.
While that might sound strange, my intent is to draw attention to the number two. Even the Roman numeral of MMXX, which has two groups of letters back to back, just looks cool.
That said, a year when the first two digits match the second two digits, comes around only every so often. Think back to 1919.
And speaking of cool, the 19th amendment was ratified in 1920, which granted women the right to vote. Therefore, 2020 marks a century celebration of this breakthrough for our society.
Let’s set the scene that it’s possibly your second day in a row on the couch now to start the new year.
Perhaps you’ve been thinking about a failed purchase attempt you experienced last year because you didn’t have enough funds for closing costs or maybe you are scratching your head looking to find ways to save money this new year on your monthly mortgage payment. Fortunately, there are two programs that could potentially help you.
The first program is from Freddie Mac and is called BorrowSmart.
It can help by providing a grant for closing cost assistance to qualified borrowers who complete housing counseling through a Department of Housing and Urban Development-approved counseling provider affiliated with the Homeownership Preservation Foundation network.
There are three grant levels available for this program.
There’s the Very Low-Income Purchase level, where if your qualifying income is less than or equal to 50% of the county area median income then you can qualify for $2,500.
Next, there’s the Low-Income Purchase level, where if your qualifying income is greater than 50% and less than or equal to 80% of the county area median income then you can qualify for $1,500.
Last, there’s the Moderate-Income Purchase, where if your qualifying income is greater than 80% and less than or equal to 100% of the county area median income then you can qualify for $1,000.
The second program, called RateStar, is from Arch mortgage insurance company.
It’s customizable private mortgage insurance that allows you to effectively create your own payment. This, of course, assumes you’re leveraging the benefit of obtaining private mortgage insurance or if you simply have no choice.
As I’ve mentioned in past columns, private mortgage insurance is typically used when you don’t have the 20% down payment for purchase or if you don’t have 20% equity in your home on a refinance.
With RateStar, you’re able to customize the private mortgage insurance premium to meet your specific payment goals or to help keep your qualifying ratios within acceptable parameters.
Your lender can also use this program to gain flexibility around unexpectedly high home insurance quotes, especially in extreme fire rated areas, by adjusting the payment on the private mortgage insurance premium to offset some of the added monthly expense from the home insurance.
In summary, you have options, and you should explore all of them with your trusted local lender.