My oldest son is officially a working man.
Well, a very part-time young working man. At just over 16 years old, he holds down an hourly position several days per week, plus hustles to help family friends whenever he can with different projects they have going on.
Unfortunately, he is too busy now and no longer attentive to his original yard maintenance job around the house.
But, I’m OK with it, as it has created an opportunity for the next kid in line at our house to pick up the lawn mowing, leaf blowing and weed picking duties. Of course, they are not thrilled about it.
When I tried to explain to my other kids the importance of stepping up and moving into this opportunistic work cycle, it made me realize that it’s no different than the rent, buy, sell cycle of real estate.
Okay, well, not completely the same, yet there are an awful lot of comparisons. Then it got me really thinking about the massive amount of pressure that gets placed on everyone to have a job and to own a home.
Or how about the incredible burden shouldered by our government and the corporate world to help facilitate low unemployment and high homeownership rates?
I don’t know what the endgame is here because it’s not possible to have a zero percent unemployment rate and for everyone to own a home.
Even if that were achieved somehow, the way it gets accounted for would be flawed and therefore not be a pure zero and a pure 100 percent respectively.
Although there are a few countries around the world who apparently have homeownership rates near 100 percent, their style of life is vastly different than what we are all experiencing here in the United States.
In addition, the same holds true for the couple of countries around the world who allegedly have an unemployment rate close to zero.
So, the life lessons you receive by working at your first job, which were made possible by someone who started that business, are very cool and such an important part of the employment cycle.
It’s also the same when you are renting a home from someone who was able to build it from the ground up or purchase it from someone else to offer you that opportunity to live there. Again, what a powerful part of the home ownership cycle.
However, it still doesn’t make sense. If everyone was employed, what would be the ripple effect because of it?
For example, would wages go up or down? How would that impact your ability to pay rent or pay your mortgage?
And why is it that the home ownership rate in our country has been fluctuating around 60 percent for almost the last six decades?
We constantly hear that buying is better than renting, evident by more than five times as many search results online.
If everyone owned, now what? We just need to let the rent, buy, sell cycle organically repeat itself.