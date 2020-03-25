Napa's Loan Ranger Chris Salese: Virus impact: what to watch for in today's mortgage market

Since there’s a ton of information to share, I’ll get right to it.
First off, if you are a homeowner with a mortgage payment and you are struggling to make your mortgage payment because of the impact from the COVID-19 state’s order to stay at home, please reach out to your current loan servicer immediately.
The sooner you ask for help, the better, due to the increasing volume of homeowners who need assistance now and who will need assistance later. Please don’t wait until the last minute.
In addition, please be prepared to share with your loan servicer the reasons why you are unable to make your mortgage payment and if you have or have not yet exhausted all other resources prior to submitting a relief request to them.
Should you receive a relief offer, it’s also important for you to understand the terms and conditions of any offer they make to you.
So please make sure you obtain something in writing from your current loan servicer detailing the terms before accepting them, especially if they state it will have zero impact on your credit report profile.
Although it’s a natural reaction to want to accept the maximum relief that’s available to you, there could be significant side effects for doing such.
Aside from the obvious potential hit to your credit profiles, your loan servicer will struggle from this as well.
Just keep in mind, it’s a complete domino effect. Per Jay Bray, CEO of Mr. Cooper, “when customers don’t pay us, we still must forward the customer’s payment to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae so they can forward the funds to the bondholders.”
If you are actively in a home loan application, either for a purchase or refinance, please help your lender by keeping them updated as much as possible on your employment status.
This is a major moving target for your lender to protect the integrity of your file. It’s an evolving situation that’s requiring employment affidavits in certain circumstances related to COVID-19.
Therefore, if this is requested by your lender, both you and your employer will need to confirm that you remain currently employed and there is no actual or anticipated change to your employment status or compensation.
Regarding property appraisals in today’s environment, there were new protocols put in place to protect the homeowner and the appraiser.
For example, but not limited to, maintaining social distancing during inspections, the appraiser being recommended to wear gloves and mask when available while inspecting the home and try not to touch any surfaces, door handles or light switches. The homeowner is now requested to turn on all lights in the home and see that all interior doors are open for easy access to every room.
In further developments, Fannie and Freddie implemented a few changes to help too. For some scenarios, a desktop appraisal or exterior-only appraisal can be ordered in lieu of a traditional appraisal.
These are extraordinary times.
Stay safe, think positive.
Chris Salese can be reached at chris@delsurmortgage.com or 707-363-4439. He is a licensed California mortgage lender (LO NMLS #254469 — CA-DBO #254469 Corp NMLS #1850 Equal Housing Opportunity.
