Napa's Loan Ranger Chris Salese: Virus impact: what to watch for in today's mortgage market

Since there’s a ton of information to share, I’ll get right to it.

First off, if you are a homeowner with a mortgage payment and you are struggling to make your mortgage payment because of the impact from the COVID-19 state’s order to stay at home, please reach out to your current loan servicer immediately.

The sooner you ask for help, the better, due to the increasing volume of homeowners who need assistance now and who will need assistance later. Please don’t wait until the last minute.

In addition, please be prepared to share with your loan servicer the reasons why you are unable to make your mortgage payment and if you have or have not yet exhausted all other resources prior to submitting a relief request to them.

Should you receive a relief offer, it’s also important for you to understand the terms and conditions of any offer they make to you.

So please make sure you obtain something in writing from your current loan servicer detailing the terms before accepting them, especially if they state it will have zero impact on your credit report profile.

Although it’s a natural reaction to want to accept the maximum relief that’s available to you, there could be significant side effects for doing such.