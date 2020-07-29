Napa's Loan Ranger Chris Salese: A boatload of space during shelter in place?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s incredibly sad to continue to watch the destruction that COVID-19 has caused and how it continues to impact the world.

As a result, for almost all of us, sheltering in place has forced us to think and do many things outside of our comfort zone.

No matter how difficult it is to do, we need to keep teaching ourselves new ways and embrace new challenges each day to maintain our sanity to power through these times. Adaptability, patience and perseverance are all critical.

Last weekend, I ventured out for only the third time onto my newly purchased used aluminum fishing boat.

I’ve never owned a boat, and I just started fishing, if you can even call it that, since the number I’ve caught is literally less than four.

Somehow, I was able to convince three of my kids to come with me. Unfortunately, after a shockingly embarrassing sequence of events where we got stuck right off the side of the dock in the mud while on the boat, not once but twice, I was yelled at to call it a day and immediately go back home. Hey, I tried.

When the shelter-in-place order first went into effect, it was a shock. But the initial shock has kind of worn off and the reality of what’s in front of us has settled in for the long haul.