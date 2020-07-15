Napa's Loan Ranger Chris Salese: A mid-year report card

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The first half of 2020 was unlike any other six months in our country’s history. For most of us, it felt like a decade’s worth of energy and major events jammed into only half of a year.

So here we are, trying to figure out what just happened and collect ourselves for what is likely going to be an equally intense second half of 2020 as well.

Since we are about ready to embark on a new school year or whatever we are going to call it, I thought it would be appropriate to issue a mid-year report card for the mortgage market.

If I had to choose a specific letter grade, I would select the letter F. Not because the mortgage market failed, but rather due to several key words and names that start with the letter F that have been exceptionally influential during the past six months.

Let’s begin with the obvious, Dr. Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). I’m confident that much of our country had no idea of who he was a year ago.

For that matter, I bet not many know what the NIAID is or does either. Yet, Dr. Fauci will never be forgotten as the lead medical figurehead in our current COVID-19 pandemic. Early on, his words moved the financial markets and as such, impacted the mortgage world.