Napa's Loan Ranger Chris Salese: Can deferred mortgage payments help you?

According to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, for those who are in forbearance, but not yet into some type of modification plan, then there’s a new update.

If you went into a forbearance plan and didn’t miss a payment or missed one payment, your loan is eligible for purchase by Fannie or Freddie if the payments missed are paid in full prior to final approval of your loan.

However, no proceeds from a refinance may be used to bring your loan current and you must be current before final approval.

If you’re in a forbearance period that just concluded, and you are now converted over to a loan modification or repayment plan, then you have new options as well.

For borrowers for which the forbearance period ended and you’re now under a loan modification or repayment plan, then you must make three monthly payments under the new plan before you’re eligible for new financing.

The three months cannot be paid all at once in a lump sum and the three payments will need to be paid over a three-month period.

Once the three payments have been made, you may pay the loan off via a normal refinance and be eligible to obtain financing for a purchase of another property if desired.