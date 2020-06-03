Napa's Loan Ranger Chris Salese: Can deferred mortgage payments help you?

Almost three months ago, while we were all getting uncomfortably familiar with COVID-19, I started writing about mortgage forbearance.
Just the way the word looks has an appearance of gloom, and when you say it out loud, it sounds ominous too.
Throughout the last couple of months, mortgage forbearance has had an enormous impact on the lending industry as I’ve covered in previous columns.
Fortunately, most of the lending industry has re-evaluated its position on homeowners who have entered into a forbearance agreement.
Although this new positioning isn’t perfect, it’s much better. There were, and continue to be, many homeowners who simply need help.
Whether it’s in the form of one month or several months of deferred mortgage payments, this assistance is critical to the survival of plenty of households.
Yet without this recent lending industry guideline change on forbearance, it wouldn’t be possible for a homeowner to rebound into a potentially money-saving refinance later.
Even those who are looking to purchase again soon, this is helpful. Forbearance for borrowers, if structured and managed correctly, can bridge the gap between a time of need and a time of stability or perhaps opportunity.
According to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, for those who are in forbearance, but not yet into some type of modification plan, then there’s a new update.
If you went into a forbearance plan and didn’t miss a payment or missed one payment, your loan is eligible for purchase by Fannie or Freddie if the payments missed are paid in full prior to final approval of your loan.
However, no proceeds from a refinance may be used to bring your loan current and you must be current before final approval.
If you’re in a forbearance period that just concluded, and you are now converted over to a loan modification or repayment plan, then you have new options as well.
For borrowers for which the forbearance period ended and you’re now under a loan modification or repayment plan, then you must make three monthly payments under the new plan before you’re eligible for new financing.
The three months cannot be paid all at once in a lump sum and the three payments will need to be paid over a three-month period.
Once the three payments have been made, you may pay the loan off via a normal refinance and be eligible to obtain financing for a purchase of another property if desired.
The FHA’s and VA’s current positioning on forbearance is sort of similar to each other.
If you’re in forbearance and didn’t miss payments or incur a 30-day or later credit report derogatory mark, then you should be fine.
However, if you missed a payment and or incurred a credit report late hit, in addition to whether you have exited your forbearance plan or not, this could be problematic.
Another area being closely monitored is student loans or other installment loans in deferment or forbearance due to COVID-19. Regardless of your debt source, forbearance reporting continues to change.
