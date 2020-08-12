Napa's Loan Ranger Chris Salese: Chew some gum, breathe, getting your reconveyance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than a decade ago, in the aftermath of the financial market meltdown, there was a flurry of short-sale, foreclosure and bankruptcy activity.

As such, there were a ton of legal documents getting signed or not being signed, then subsequently filed or stored somewhere for safe keeping. Since record-keeping technology at that time was allegedly sophisticated, all should have been good.

However, here we are 10 years later, still struggling as an industry to maintain and retrieve records in a fast and accurate manner.

We are even having issues obtaining records from only a few years ago, let alone a decade ago.

OK, I get it, this is 2020 and we are in a pandemic. But this doesn’t mean that a homeowner should wait for weeks or months to obtain records from a past or currently owned home if the data has been electronically filed and stored.

Then again, waiting for information these days and expecting it to be correct can be extremely frustrating.

What I’m specifically referring to here is something called a reconveyance.