Napa's Loan Ranger Chris Salese: Don’t stop believing and innovating

Whether you decide to read anything else beyond this opening sentence or not, the sound of Journey’s mega hit song “Don't Stop Believin'” should put a smile on your face each time you listen to it.

This song is inspiring and motivating to say the least. Now I’m sure many of you are going to probably over-analyze the lyrics of this song, but that’s the other point here as well.

For example, sometimes you just need to let things go where they need to go, or you just need to let things stay where they need to stay. Don’t think about it too much. The title of this song is so powerful. We can’t stop believing or dreaming for that matter, and we certainly cannot afford to stop innovating.

Your lender, all lenders, are being asked to innovate and manage a tremendous volume of risk while doing such.

Each day they are working hard to still make loans to borrowers who are purchasing or refinancing a home in a market where there’s an overwhelming amount of uncertainty.

Tons of new policies, standards, procedures and guidelines have been created and put in place due to the continued impact of COVID-19 and shelter-in-place orders.