Napa's Loan Ranger, Chris Salese: Financial cybercrime and interest rates

That said, please offer a smile and a thank you in advance to the brave men and women who are working behind the scenes to fulfill these orders for us.

Yet we all need to be on guard too. Please don’t stop shopping, our economy needs transactions to take place. If anything, try to increase your shopping budget this holiday season.

However, whether you do a little bit or a bunch of online holiday shopping over the next few weeks, please pay attention to your purchases.

Please make sure you recognize the amounts being charged and don’t wait until your next billing statement to reconcile what you’ve purchased.

This isn’t the year to be reactive, especially when there will likely be an insane amount of online transactions that take place.

Cyber-criminals are going to be eagerly looking to take advantage of fatigued online shoppers. Please protect your account numbers and passwords. Basically, whatever you normally do to protect your identity and personal information, take an extra step and exercise further precautions. You need to be proactive.

The last thing our economy needs is a ton of businesses writing off bad debts or purchases that were fraudulent due to financial cyber-crimes.