Napa's Loan Ranger Chris Salese: Forbearance is starting to rear its ugly head

In case you’re not aware, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), “forbearance is when your mortgage servicer, that’s the company that sends your mortgage statement and manages your loan, or lender allows you to pause or reduce your payments for a limited period of time.”
The CFPB also goes on to say, “forbearance does not erase what you owe. You’ll have to repay any missed or reduced payments in the future. So, if you’re able to keep up with your payments, keep making them. The types of forbearance available vary by loan type.”
Unfortunately, despite all the great relief or forbearance information you can find on the CFPB website, there seems to be an equal amount of misinformation all over social media and from loan servicers, plus lenders too.
That said, we are in a pandemic. For what it’s worth, the entire world is making up all sorts of stuff as it tries to move forward through these times.
Regarding forbearance, it’s a confusing term. It has caused fear and it has even fueled greed. This, in turn, has created a cascading effect on other things as well.
There are homeowners and renters who are unable to make their housing payments and who are unable to provide food for their families because they are not working and getting paid.
That’s one of the reasons why there is forbearance and/or rent relief available for them. It might not solve the problem, but it helps.
However, notwithstanding their financial means, forbearance is being used by homeowners who are fearful of contracting the virus and therefore have elected not to go to work or leave the house, and thus, inevitably suffer from loss of income.
Sadly, on the flip side, forbearance appears to be getting leveraged by homeowners who do not need it at all yet just wanting to take advantage of the system. Now, loan servicers and lenders are trying to analyze all of this in terms of how it factors into either your refinance application or a new home purchase loan in the future.
Whether you applied for forbearance and didn’t accept it or if you applied for it and then accepted it for one month then cancelled it or if you applied for forbearance and you are continuing in it, are all different risk assessments for lenders and loan servicers.
Not to mention what really ends up happening down the road with those missed payments that you need to repay is all complicated and unclear.
While this is playing out, lenders are significantly curbing back their product offerings and tightening up program guidelines. There are heavy restrictions being placed on cash-out refinances and similarly on home equity lines of credit.
Although they are both currently available, options are becoming harder to find by the day. Recently, legislation has been proposed to cancel or suspend and then forgive mortgage and rent payments all together. We must stay ahead of the curve, but in a way that doesn’t cause more harm.
Stay safe, act kindly, be patient and don’t stop believing.
Chris Salese can be reached at chris@delsurmortgage.com or 707-363-4439. He is a licensed California mortgage lender (LO NMLS #254469 — CA-DBO #254469 Corp NMLS #1850 Equal Housing Opportunity.
