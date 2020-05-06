Napa's Loan Ranger Chris Salese: Forbearance is starting to rear its ugly head

That’s one of the reasons why there is forbearance and/or rent relief available for them. It might not solve the problem, but it helps.

However, notwithstanding their financial means, forbearance is being used by homeowners who are fearful of contracting the virus and therefore have elected not to go to work or leave the house, and thus, inevitably suffer from loss of income.

Sadly, on the flip side, forbearance appears to be getting leveraged by homeowners who do not need it at all yet just wanting to take advantage of the system. Now, loan servicers and lenders are trying to analyze all of this in terms of how it factors into either your refinance application or a new home purchase loan in the future.

Whether you applied for forbearance and didn’t accept it or if you applied for it and then accepted it for one month then cancelled it or if you applied for forbearance and you are continuing in it, are all different risk assessments for lenders and loan servicers.

Not to mention what really ends up happening down the road with those missed payments that you need to repay is all complicated and unclear.