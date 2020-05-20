Napa's Loan Ranger Chris Salese: Getting closer to a real-time mortgage application

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Before I get started, I want to reflect just a bit here as it seems like forever ago that our local community was preparing for last year’s annual BottleRock music festival.

In fact, it almost feels like forever ago that we celebrated St. Patrick’s Day while starting to shelter in place. It has been incredibly sad to see the destruction that COVID-19 has caused in many ways during the previous two months.

As we begin to pivot and move through these reopening stages together, please remember that we are all reentering our community with different levels of energy and new perspectives. We must be patient with the process and with each other.

In the mortgage world, specifically at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, there have been continuous efforts to create and manage measures to help ensure lenders have the clarity and flexibility to lend in a prudent and responsible manner.

Similar to how various stages were created for each county to go through to reopen, lenders are ultra-careful with how they are assessing any unemployment benefits, furloughed employees, age of your asset account documentation and of course verification of your self-employment income.