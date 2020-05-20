Napa's Loan Ranger Chris Salese: Getting closer to a real-time mortgage application

Before I get started, I want to reflect just a bit here as it seems like forever ago that our local community was preparing for last year’s annual BottleRock music festival.
In fact, it almost feels like forever ago that we celebrated St. Patrick’s Day while starting to shelter in place. It has been incredibly sad to see the destruction that COVID-19 has caused in many ways during the previous two months.
As we begin to pivot and move through these reopening stages together, please remember that we are all reentering our community with different levels of energy and new perspectives. We must be patient with the process and with each other.
In the mortgage world, specifically at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, there have been continuous efforts to create and manage measures to help ensure lenders have the clarity and flexibility to lend in a prudent and responsible manner.
Similar to how various stages were created for each county to go through to reopen, lenders are ultra-careful with how they are assessing any unemployment benefits, furloughed employees, age of your asset account documentation and of course verification of your self-employment income.
For example, unemployment benefits cannot be used to qualify you for a loan unless they are clearly associated with seasonal employment that is reported on your signed federal income tax returns.
Although there are unemployed and furloughed individuals who are eligible for unemployment benefits under the CARES Act, unemployment compensation is typically short-term in nature and is therefore not a reliable and predictable source of income for those who are not established seasonal workers.
In addition, according to Fannie and Freddie, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increase in furloughed employees.
A furlough is a suspension from active employment that does not typically guarantee restoration of your position when the furlough period ends.
Until furloughed employees actually return to work, they are unable to provide evidence of a stable and reliable flow of employment-related income which makes them ineligible for any temporary leave income consideration.
Lastly, in order to ensure that the most up-to-date information is being considered to support your ability to repay your home loan, the age of documentation requirements has been lowered down from four months to 60 days.
This means the financial information in your file should not be more than 60 days old when you are signing your closing documents and if you are paying off a loan via a refinance it better be current.
Also, if you are self-employed, your lender is now taking further steps within 10 days of closing to confirm your business is open and operating.
This ranges from collecting evidence of recent work contracts, appointment or estimate setting capabilities for service, receipts, business bank account statements showing incoming deposits, certifications via phone calls to your business that verify it’s open and the most real-time profit loss statement available.
If you’re exhausted from reading this, then please get some rest prior to making your next home loan application.
Chris Salese can be reached at chris@delsurmortgage.com or 707-363-4439. He is a licensed California mortgage lender (LO NMLS #254469 — CA-DBO #254469 Corp NMLS #1850 Equal Housing Opportunity.
