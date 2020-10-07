Napa's Loan Ranger Chris Salese: It’s interest rate debate time

The countdown is here. Not the countdown until January 1, 2021 when everyone wants to look back at 2020 and say what the &^%*.

But the countdown until the election and for when we will have a COVID-19 vaccine. But this year, oh my, what else is left, I don’t know.

The current round of fires and the devastation from them is just unbelievable. The incredible amount of loss and suffering that so many people are going through because of the fires is terrible.

I hope everyone can pull together and remember that working with each other will only help our community recover faster.

From an interest rate perspective, on top of everything else that’s going on, any recent rate movement seems to be building up with more sensitivity each week.

By this I mean, looking back to around March of this year when we all first started sheltering in place, home loan rates have been relatively steady. It’s almost as if they’ve been stuck in their homes themselves, just hanging around, slowly moving in pretty much a sideways pattern for months.

In fact, this is going to be one of the bright spots or positive things from 2020, in terms of how low home loan rates have dropped this year and for how long they’ve remained at existing levels.