Napa's Loan Ranger, Chris Salese: Living in electronic times

I mean, if this year hasn’t made it even more obvious, it’s that the information superhighway has tons of traffic zig-zagging in many different directions.

How about electronic sales of pretty much anything you can think of and want out there. Once the pandemic hit and everyone was forced inside, this forever changed the demand for online shopping, the delivery of items, and in general your entire online experience.

Even before the pandemic, we were bombarded with electronic offers of all types, let alone the volume of solicitations that we are receiving now at this depth of the shelter in place cycle.

In fact, as the holiday shopping season gets started way earlier than normal, this year is likely going to be one for the e-sales record books.

In the lending world, it has been no different in terms of everything needing to be conducted electronically.

There are portals, e-signatures, secure logins, and all sorts of electronic verification services. Remember when just having a single email address made you feel “electronic”?

Oh yeah, you better have multiple email addresses these days and electronic passcode documentation while traveling on the information super-highway.