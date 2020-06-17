Napa's Loan Ranger Chris Salese: My COVID-19 testing experience

Upon arrival, I was greeted exactly as it showed in the video. In fact, each step of the onsite testing process was mirrored perfectly to the video by the workers who performed their required tasks. I think the OES should draw more attention to this video and promote it to help educate the public on what to expect.

After a brief wait in line, it was my turn. The do-it-yourself nasal swab provided was super small and the test kit didn’t take long at all to complete. It was painless. In four days, I received my results, which were negative. During this time, I kept thinking about how much faster and easier it would be if there was an app you can download to register for the test via facial recognition instead. We already use this for access as a password to our phone, online banking and all sorts of other high-security personal websites we use to manage our life. The more we test, the quicker we get the results, the better chance we have at staying open as a community.