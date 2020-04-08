Napa's Loan Ranger Chris Salese: The 'battle' of the rates

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

If there was ever a time for a fictional battles between “rates” in a full-sized competition-grade octagon cage, now would be it.

Let’s suppose the Unemployment Rate squared off against the Rate of Federal Aid or maybe the Home Loan Rate grappled with the Forbearance Rate.

It really doesn’t make a difference; they can all just fight each other at the same time because that’s what’s happening in the reality of our world today.

Of the four different rate competitors listed above, the unemployment rate is by far the most feared of the bunch.

It is incredibly sad and gut wrenching to watch this unfold. Our country is headed for an unemployment rate that many of us have never seen before and potentially up to record breaking levels.

We must do whatever we can to stop it from accelerating. The solution is complicated, and time is of the essence.