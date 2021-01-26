Napa's Loan Ranger, Chris Salese: The GOAT

As a fan of the National Football League, we’ve somehow been able to enjoy watching a full season of action during such extraordinary times.

To top it off, this year’s upcoming Super Bowl will feature perhaps the greatest NFL quarterback of all time, also known as the “GOAT,” matching up to who will likely become the new GOAT before the end of his career.

If that wasn’t enough, this year’s Super Bowl will be the first ever played during a pandemic and by the first team in NFL history to play in a Super Bowl hosted at their home stadium. What a start to the sports year of 2021.

The first month of this new year has seen the continuation of the greatest home loan conditions of all time.

Obviously, the way these conditions have been created is sad and not good for so many people, but the opportunities for current homeowners and prospective homebuyers have never been better.

I hope that those who are fortunate enough to be able to take advantage of these conditions can give back to support their local communities as I wrote about in my last column.