Napa's Loan Ranger Chris Salese: The ultimate mortgage boomerang

If eligible, you can obtain a forbearance of up to 180 days, regardless of your delinquency status, with the ability to request an extension of forbearance for an additional 180 days, up to a total of 360 days.

No additional fees or costs, including late charges, will be assessed during a CARES Act forbearance.

Since we are still in a pandemic and this initial round of aid was in response to something that nobody living today has ever had to deal with, this did help many homeowners.

But, it might have back-fired too quickly. About a week or so ago, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) directed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to implement what’s called an “Adverse Market Refinance Fee” on refinance transactions. Basically, this is more or less a tax passed along to the homeowner who is trying to refinance.

Even worse, this was done without warning and completely shocked the entire lending industry.

The FHFA then imposed a quick deadline of Sept. 1 for this to take effect on loans being sold to them.

Naturally, this didn’t go over well. This week, the FHFA announced an implementation delay until Dec. 1, 2020.