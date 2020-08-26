Napa's Loan Ranger Chris Salese: The ultimate mortgage boomerang

According to standard dictionaries, a boomerang is “an act or utterance that backfires on its originator.”
I’m sure you can think of many examples of how this applied to something in either your work or personal life.
Although some of which are likely humorous, there are plenty that are simply sad. Unfortunately, the mortgage boomerang that we just experienced was hopefully unintended, yet these days, who really knows, right?
I’m talking about the CARES Act forbearance option.
Remember the month of March? I barely do; it feels like a decade ago.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Trump on March 27.
One of the relief valves in the aid package is of course for homeowners who are facing COVID-related financial hardship and in need of mortgage assistance.
Mainly, you are eligible if you have a federally-backed loan, however, if your loan is not federally backed, there may be other options available.
Based on the information provided by lenders who are servicing this assistance, no documentation is needed to be eligible for a CARES Act forbearance plan other than your attestation of financial impact due to the virus.
If eligible, you can obtain a forbearance of up to 180 days, regardless of your delinquency status, with the ability to request an extension of forbearance for an additional 180 days, up to a total of 360 days.
No additional fees or costs, including late charges, will be assessed during a CARES Act forbearance.
Since we are still in a pandemic and this initial round of aid was in response to something that nobody living today has ever had to deal with, this did help many homeowners.
But, it might have back-fired too quickly. About a week or so ago, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) directed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to implement what’s called an “Adverse Market Refinance Fee” on refinance transactions. Basically, this is more or less a tax passed along to the homeowner who is trying to refinance.
Even worse, this was done without warning and completely shocked the entire lending industry.
The FHFA then imposed a quick deadline of Sept. 1 for this to take effect on loans being sold to them.
Naturally, this didn’t go over well. This week, the FHFA announced an implementation delay until Dec. 1, 2020.
Unless your loan amount is less than $125,000 or you qualify for any affordable refinance products, such as Home Ready and Home Possible, then you’re going to see this fee passed along to you.
Why?
Because the FHFA said, “the fee is necessary to cover projected COVID-19 losses of at least $6 billion.
Specifically, the actions taken during the pandemic to protect renters and borrowers are conservatively projected to cost at least $6 billion and could be higher depending on the path of the economic recovery."
Yes, a boomerang. Tons of homeowners didn’t see this coming.
Chris Salese can be reached at chris@delsurmortgage.com or 707-363-4439. He is a licensed California mortgage lender (LO NMLS #254469 — CA-DBO #254469 Corp NMLS #1850 Equal Housing Opportunity.
