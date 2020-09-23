Napa's Loan Ranger Chris Salese: Thinking of refinancing?

Several weeks ago, I wrote about how the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) directed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to immediately implement what’s called an Adverse Market Refinance Fee on refinance transactions.
Basically, this is more or less a tax passed along to the homeowner who is trying to refinance.
Due to some swift rebuttal action by many in the mortgage banking industry, the implementation of this fee was delayed until Dec. 1.
Now that we are nearing the end of September, lenders are starting to evaluate how and when to add this fee back into their rates and pricing in order to be able to deliver closed loans to Fannie and Freddie by their imposed deadline.
One of the problems impacting their decision process is the super high volume of files in the systems at most lenders throughout the country. This means that the time it takes to process and close a refinance home loan transaction these days can extend up to and even beyond 60 days.
Therefore, lenders cannot wait much longer before addressing this fee. Some lenders have started to implement it already. Others have plans to wait until Oct. 15.
There might even be a few who will not directly pass along this fee, yet instead, retain all of it or some of it on their balance sheet to avoid passing it along to you. However, this would likely result in a less competitive rate.
Either way, assuming let’s say a $400,000 loan amount, the current refinance tax of 50 basis points would be equivalent to $2,000 in extra cost for your refinance transaction.
Fortunately, there has been increased efforts by the leadership within the mortgage banking industry to eliminate this tax or have it cut in half. Whether they are successful or not, only time will tell.
So, until then, if you are looking to refinance, one of the ways to avoid this tax is to lock in your rate sooner than later. This of course assumes you are completely satisfied with today’s current rate environment.
Speaking of being satisfied, Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced that he signed legislation to protect millions of tenants from eviction and property owners from foreclosure due to the economic impacts of COVID-19.
While this is great news and timely relief for many families who have been devastated by the pandemic, there are a few unintended consequences.
The first is a property owner’s inability to let’s say make their mortgage payment because they didn’t receive rental income, which could lead them to request mortgage relief from their lender. This is partly the reason behind the refinance tax.
The second is possibly felt by a new homebuyer looking to purchase let’s say a condo. If there are too many units in the association who are behind or late on their payments, the financial health of the homeowner’s association might be in jeopardy, thus making it very challenging for your lender to approve your loan.
Stay safe and think positive everyone!
Chris Salese can be reached at chris@delsurmortgage.com or 707-363-4439. He is a licensed California mortgage lender (LO NMLS #254469 — CA-DBO #254469 Corp NMLS #1850 Equal Housing Opportunity.
