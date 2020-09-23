Napa's Loan Ranger Chris Salese: Thinking of refinancing?

Either way, assuming let’s say a $400,000 loan amount, the current refinance tax of 50 basis points would be equivalent to $2,000 in extra cost for your refinance transaction.

Fortunately, there has been increased efforts by the leadership within the mortgage banking industry to eliminate this tax or have it cut in half. Whether they are successful or not, only time will tell.

So, until then, if you are looking to refinance, one of the ways to avoid this tax is to lock in your rate sooner than later. This of course assumes you are completely satisfied with today’s current rate environment.

Speaking of being satisfied, Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced that he signed legislation to protect millions of tenants from eviction and property owners from foreclosure due to the economic impacts of COVID-19.

While this is great news and timely relief for many families who have been devastated by the pandemic, there are a few unintended consequences.

The first is a property owner’s inability to let’s say make their mortgage payment because they didn’t receive rental income, which could lead them to request mortgage relief from their lender. This is partly the reason behind the refinance tax.