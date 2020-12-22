Napa's Loan Ranger, Chris Salese: Time to spend your 2020 interest rate savings

Here we are, just before Christmas and only a week or so left in the year of 2020. I can’t imagine the wish lists of some families this year. Unfortunately, there are many folks and kids who are struggling, along with numerous local businesses too, all of whom need our help. We are lucky to live in the community that we do, and we need to battle through this pandemic time together. While it seems surreal, we will prevail, we will remain the strong and vibrant community that people travel from all over the world to visit.

One of the things that you can do to help, especially if you were a fortunate homeowner who refinanced this year into a historic low-interest rate, is to take some of your monthly interest savings and spend them. That’s right, order take-out food or delivery from several of the open restaurants here in town before the end of the year. If you can somehow get into a store, buy something there. In fact, buy something for a family or child who is in need this holiday season.