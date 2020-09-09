Napa's Loan Ranger Chris Salese: Who approves your home loan?

Regardless of the type of home loan you apply for, assuming you qualify, your file is ultimately reviewed and approved by your lender. I mean, that’s the goal, right?
However, during this process there are multiple licensed professionals and automated systems that need to work together for this to all happen.
That said, the question of who exactly signs off on your loan approval can be complicated to answer. Not to mention, if you mix in a few surprises, it makes it even harder.
One of the ways to answer this question is to start by mentioning the folks who do not unilaterally sign off on your loan approval, but who play essential roles in it.
As an example, if you were purchasing a home, your Realtor is not signing off on your loan approval. Although, they are intimately involved with facilitating it because a strong and complete purchase agreement helps tremendously. Oh yeah, without the house and the contract for it, there is no need for a home loan.
Another party who doesn’t sign off on your loan approval is the escrow officer who manages your purchase transaction.
Yet without a clean and clear title report on your property, your loan approval wouldn’t happen. In addition, the appraiser who is assigned by your lender to perform the appraisal on your home, contributes to your loan approval process if an appraisal is needed.
If one isn’t needed, then an automated valuation system is used to determine acceptable value instead. So, either way, the appraisal process is vital to the success of your home loan, but still is not the unilateral approval source for it.
If you are wondering who is left, how about the loan officer. Yes, the person who takes your loan application, runs your credit report, collects your financial documents and locks your rate.
Obviously, a lot more is involved for what they do, like everyone else who is referenced above on this list of essential parties to your transaction.
However, the loan officer does not approve your loan. The loan officer works to submit your file to the underwriter. The underwriter is a person who could be the closest to unilaterally approving your loan. Then again, they are not able to exclusively do it either.
After the underwriter reviews your file, they approve it, typically subject to conditions.
Therefore, these conditions could be related to a variety of different things that are beyond the underwriter’s control and authority.
This could lead to additional third parties involved such as Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac or the investor who is targeted to fund the loan or buy the loan after funding.
Sometimes your lender has control to override conditions in-house or sometimes it might require an additional approval signature from a different source.
For instance, this could be many different things, perhaps a condo approval is needed, or your insurance needs to be adjusted. The weather also doesn’t approve your loan, but it sure does impact the approval process too.
