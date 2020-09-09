Napa's Loan Ranger Chris Salese: Who approves your home loan?

If one isn’t needed, then an automated valuation system is used to determine acceptable value instead. So, either way, the appraisal process is vital to the success of your home loan, but still is not the unilateral approval source for it.

If you are wondering who is left, how about the loan officer. Yes, the person who takes your loan application, runs your credit report, collects your financial documents and locks your rate.

Obviously, a lot more is involved for what they do, like everyone else who is referenced above on this list of essential parties to your transaction.

However, the loan officer does not approve your loan. The loan officer works to submit your file to the underwriter. The underwriter is a person who could be the closest to unilaterally approving your loan. Then again, they are not able to exclusively do it either.

After the underwriter reviews your file, they approve it, typically subject to conditions.

Therefore, these conditions could be related to a variety of different things that are beyond the underwriter’s control and authority.

This could lead to additional third parties involved such as Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac or the investor who is targeted to fund the loan or buy the loan after funding.