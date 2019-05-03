Heather Hernandez has been the manager of Live Fire Pizza in the Oxbow Public Market for about a year now. Asked about her impressions, she was quick to respond, “I am beyond impressed. I don’t think I expected it to feel this natural. And the quality – from the food, to the staff to the owners – is amazing.”
That’s hardly idle praise. Hernandez is a self described foodie who has spent her career in the hospitality and food industry. She’s seen all sides of the business, from fast casual, to café to full service.
“Live Fire is actually a blend of all of that, depending on what our guests want.” Many people pick up their food to go; others order, get a pager and walk around the market or enjoy Live Fire’s private patio, and some prefer to sit at the bar for full service.
The delicious and approachable menu, crafted by Liza Shaw (San Francisco’s A16, Redd Wood and Merigan Sub Shop), features artisan pizzas, salads, sandwiches and plenty of wine country inspired small plates.
Pizzas, cooked in a brick oven, are charred just enough to give them a full flavor, “and to add a little bit of love,” as Hernandez puts it.
The mushroom pizza, which is prepared with a bounty of roasted mushrooms, also features ricotta, smoked mozzarella, radicchio, grana, garlic and oregano. Not a big fan of Brussels sprouts? Wait until you try a side of fried Brussels sprouts and cauliflower, which are roasted in the wood fire oven, quickly fried and then drizzled with lemon, capers, chilies and mint, and you may change your mind. Live Fire offers a carefully curated selection of beers, wines and other beverages.
For Hernandez, Live Fire is all about people. “We really listen to our guests.” She’s worked in corporate environments, which allow for no deviation from the formula.
“It’s wonderful here. We’re going to remodel the outside patio this summer, largely based on wanting to create a comfier dining environment for all our locals and visitors.”
When the owners are in, “it’s to taste product and high five the staff. That really rubs off on the people dining here.
Even the staff is amazing – high energy, creative, willing to do what it takes to make the guest experience completely positive.”
Open daily. Livefireoxbow.com
Grand re-opening
Antiques on Second, at the corner of Second and Franklin Streets, celebrates new ownership and a remodel on May 16 from 1 to 6 p.m.
Expect a splash, small bites and a great new look for the store. New owner Jennifer Smith, who has been an antique dealer at the site for ten years, said she didn’t have to change a lot.
“Molly (Silcox, who opened the business 17 years ago) did a great job. It’s updated, but we are still keeping the vintage look and feel.”
Smith has rearranged vendors and added six new ones. The store is open daily.
