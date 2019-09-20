The 12th annual Napa Valley Aloha Festival is today and tomorrow, Sept. 21 and 22, at the Napa Valley Expo, starting at 10 a.m.
It includes live Hawaiian music, hula food and arts and crafts, plus free cultural demonstrations, workshops and daily raffle prizes. Bob Johnstone, an event attendee since the beginning and a volunteer this year, loves Hawaiian music and this festival.
“I fell in love with Hawaiian music when I lived in Hawaii for two years in the sixties. The music is very relaxing, and listening to it takes me back to the islands. The Aloha Festival is pure Hawaii. Everything there is about the Hawaiian culture and people.”
Entry and parking are free. Bring a non-perishable food item to help support local charities. Manaleo Hawaiian Cultural Foundation is a nonprofit organization. Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa.
Unique wines…Shadowbox Cellars began producing wines in 2009, making cabernet, syrah and pinot noir; all under 100 cases each. “We are committed to focusing on small lots,” said Justin Preiser, who with his wife, parents and another couple started Shadowbox Cellars.
Preiser sources from vineyards that are unique as well, so that their wines won’t taste like other wines you’ll find in Napa and Sonoma. They’ve added varietals over the years, but with the exception of their Rose and a cab blend, Shadowbox Cellars still keeps production under 100 cases. “You’re not likely to find our wines anywhere else,” said Preiser.
For Preiser, acid is important. “Whenever I drink wine, I think about what food it would best pair with. I want all our wines to be food friendly.” Longevity is high on his list as well, “I like to think that our ten year-old wines will still be well received in fifteen years.”
After assisting with the wine making for years, Preiser produced his first vintage on his own in 2018. He did so at the encouragement of others in the field, who told him he could be successful at it. “Everyone in this industry is so willing to share and help others. That’s one of the things that really appeals to me about wine.”
Shadowbox Cellars opened at 1201 First St. (the red front door is on Coombs, just off the corner of First and Coombs) in August 2018. This summer, they opened for walk-in traffic, Thursday through Sunday. The theme of “unique” carries through at the tasting room.
“All our wines are served in Mark Thomas, lead-free, mouth blown, single piece glassware. We don’t just pour reds in the biggest glass we have and whites in the smallest – we really work to make that pairing part of the tasting experience.” Shadowbox Cellars is an intimate room, seating no more than 10 people.
For generations, the Preiser family used old printer tray boxes from printing presses to create “Shadowboxes,” mounting them on the wall to display family keepsakes. “Some of our family’s best memories were kept that way. The name Shadowbox Cellars is our way of carrying on that tradition.” Visit shadowboxcellars.com or 707-738-0386.