This Wednesday is the last Locals Night Out (LNO) event of the season and it will be big.
The highlight of the event for most attendees is the mixology competition, and understandably so.
For a buck, you get to taste three cocktails and vote on your favorite.
One dollar!
There’s been a People’s Choice award each week, and a Judge’s Choice, with a panel of bartenders choosing their favorite drink of the night.
Those seven weekly winners will all be competing this Wednesday for a chance at the grand prize – a two-night stay at Archer, $250 gift certificate to Charlie Palmer, an engraved “Best Bartender in the Napa Valley” shaker, and last but not least, $1,000 in cash.
There will also be a People’s Choice award that night. Come down, pay your $1, and you get to sample seven (yes – SEVEN) one ounce pours of some of the most creative cocktails you’ll find anywhere.
You may not have time to sample all seven, but what a great problem to have, right?
One celebrity who promises to be there?
Santa Claus.
Wait – what?
Yes, Santa Claus will be there from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the fire pit outside Compline, celebrating Christmas in July.
Being Santa is a year-around gig, but even The Jolly Old Man deserves a summer break, and he is choosing to spend it in Napa.
Because its summer, he’ll be decked out in Tommy Bahama wear, but will still be ho-ho-ho-ing, and will talk to children who want to get in an early word with him.
Put on your favorite tropical wear or stop by Tommy Bahama at 1270 First St. at the Cork Oak, and pick up something Santa worthy.
Get the kids and the camera, and come on down.
Locals Night Out is 5:30 to 8 p.m.
The mixology tasting/competition begins at 7 p.m.. Emcee/DJ extraordinaire Barry Martin will be on hand.
Bands, food, drink, music – it’s all there.
Gentlemen, start your engines…
Napa’s biggest car shows are just around the corner. Friday, Aug. 16 from 5 to 8:30 p.m., Show and Shine will feature 150 pre-1976 cars in the old Cinedome lot.
By popular demand, The Diamond T band will be performing.
Those guys are amazing, and will play all your favorites from the past.
Even if you don’t care a thing about cars, come down, listen and dance.
That’s followed by Main Street Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 17 – with up to 400 cars on display.
That’s on Main and Third Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. And the price for both shows?
Free.
See you downtown!