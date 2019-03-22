Charlie Palmer Steak Napa, located in Archer Hotel, just released its spring menu, making this the perfect time to dine there.
“Our new spring menu embodies my vision of the Napa Valley—its scenery, flavor, and possibilities,” said Executive Chef Francisco Lopez, Jr.
When Lopez describes his approach to preparing a menu, his passion is clearly evident.
He is an artist whose every dish, which includes Spring Lamb, Roasted Brassicas and Rabbit Pappardelle, is an interpretation of the way he feels about the Napa Valley and fresh, locally sourced ingredients, as well as a demonstration of his culinary skills.
Regular diners will return for the 21-Day Dry Aged cuts, including Porterhouse for Two, Bone-On Tomahawk for Two, and Bone-On New York Strip. Look for the classics: Filet Mignon, Bone-On Ribeye, Coulotte; and of course, the Wagyu offerings.
If the forecasters are right, today will also be the perfect day to have lunch on a downtown restaurant patio.
Check out Charlie Palmer Steak’s incredible “Daily Meal” offering – a three-course lunch with a glass of wine for only $25, Monday through Saturday every week.
Today, the Daily Meal starts with an Artisan Salad with fennel, apple vinaigrette and candied pecans; followed by a Smoked Pork Sandwich, served with Napa slaw and crispy French fries.
Save room for dessert – a delicious Praline Ice Cream Sandwich. All this, plus a glass of the William Hill Central Coast Chardonnay or Cabernet, whichever you’d prefer.
More in the mood for dinner out?
Enjoy Charlie Palmer Steak’s “Cut of the Week” every day; a three-course meal with a “bottomless glass of wine” for only $58.
Today and tomorrow, that begins with an Arugula Salad with fennel, frisée, candied pecans and apple vinaigrette; paired with a glass of William Hill Chardonnay, Central Coast 2017 wine.
Your entrée is a Grilled Flank Steak in red wine jus, served with Haricots Verts in brown butter with shallots, and fingerling Potatoes with fine herbs. Enjoy a glass of William Hill Cabernet Sauvignon Central Coast 2017 vintage.
Your server will keep filling that glass until he or she clears your entrée course. But it’s not over until he brings you dessert – that Praline Ice Cream Sandwich you’ve been thinking about since it was mentioned above.
And yes – you are allowed to eat both lunch and dinner there in the same day.
Visit “Sky & Vine,” the open-air rooftop bar atop Archer Hotel, and enjoy elevated bar bites from Charlie Palmer Steak, curated cocktails, and the best view in Napa.
The bar is open daily starting at 3 p.m., with Reverse Happy Hour from 9 p.m. to close and Sunday Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., charliepalmersteak.com/locations/napa for all the details.
See you downtown!