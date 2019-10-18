Michael Holcomb Jr. is a commercial real estate broker, developer, and dyed-in-the-wool Napan.
When Susan Altamura, owner of the Napa Tourist Information Center decided to take her business in a new direction, she called on Michael.
Michael saw two things he liked: a great location (1331 1st St.) and an amazing opportunity to morph the business into something that locals and visitors alike would love.
He called on his partners from Brooks Street Properties and Chuck Meyer from Napa Palisades Saloon for their feedback. Michael, his wife Claire and the partners talked long and late for many nights about what kind of business would truly serve Napa.
What they landed on is the newly opened First and Franklin Marketplace, a business that offers retail items, beer and wine, and which will open a deli in early 2020.
But First and Franklin Marketplace is by no means just another tasting room or place to buy trinkets – the Marketplace is family oriented in every sense of the word. Between them, the Holcombs and Meyers have five children, with one on the way (The Meyers are expecting a baby in January!)
“We’re very excited about the deli,” said Claire Holcomb. “We want our deli to be a high quality, affordable option downtown to serve the city, county, fire, police and all employees, along with residents and visitors.”
First and Franklin Marketplace extends the family theme to the wines they serve both by the glass and bottle – all are family wines, and will each host special events.
“We were going to go with twelve wines, but found thirteen that we really liked,” said Claire.
Those include: Black Stallion, Buena Vista, Ceja, Charles Krug, Clif Family, Goosecross, Grigch Hills Estate, JCB, Laird Family, Luna, Raymond Vineyards, Storybrook Mountain and Whitehall Lane. If your taste buds are calling for beer, enjoy a Napa Loco from Palisades or something from Tannery Bend.
Although the shop still carries Napa branded magnets, key chains and tee shirts (“Visitors love magnets!” said Claire), they’ve expanded the lines to include more clothing and wine accessories that locals will enjoy both for themselves and as gifts.
“Erin Riley, who completely transformed the gift shop at the Wine Train, has joined us to re-do our merchandise. We all love what she is doing!”
The shop also offers food and related items, an example of which is their Wild Groves Olive Oil.
“We want First & Franklin to showcase the artisans in Napa and give them a place to tell their story to locals and visitors alike. Our Marketplace will be geared to the local market, but not lose interaction with the visitor information. We are excited to test some great ideas we came up with!”
Whether you live here or are visiting, the place is worth checking out. And after you do, Claire hopes that, “First and Franklin Marketplace will become your first stop.”
See you downtown!