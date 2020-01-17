If you haven’t already seen the Napa Lighted Art Festival, you really should. Tonight and tomorrow, from 6 to 10 p.m. are the last two days of this free, unique event.
Each night, there are amazing lighted sculptures, and the facades of nine downtown buildings are transformed into dynamic lighted art images, created by artists from around the world.
There is also a local component – students from New Tech high contributed a whimsical entry, which is showing on the AT&T building on Randolph, between Clay and Pearl. Last year, the students’ entry won Top 100 Global Innovations in Education award.
For the second year, one of the most popular features is the Night Bloom, which, weather permitting, will be shown in the Oxbow Commons from 7 to 8 p.m. Several hot air balloons are tethered to the ground and are sporadically illuminated.
This one draws audible, and well deserved, “Oohs” and “Ahhs” from the crowd. Visit donapa.com/lights to get a map showing where all the exhibits are and visit their Instagram page to get a great preview of what you can expect.
Katrina Gregory and Pete Hangen, both of the city’s Parks and Rec department, get kudos for bringing the concept to Napa.
“We wanted to create an event that was super different, not just in Napa but around the Bay Area,” said Gregory. “It’s also a way to celebrate the arts and show people how art can exist in a way they might not have imagined.”
The response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive.
“People have so much pride in our community, and this has added to that. I overheard a couple who were looking at the scene on the Presbyterian Church. ‘That building is even more beautiful than I remember,’ was her response.”
Gregory is probably happiest that the event is free and open to everyone. “So many events are ticketed. What’s wonderful about this is that literally everybody can enjoy it.”
Funding for the event is not a drain on city coffers.
In addition to funding provided by individual businesses displaying the artwork, the Napa Tourist Improvement District (TID), made up of city of Napa lodging establishments, is the largest contributor to the program and has supported it from the beginning.
“We knew that visitors would appreciate seeing the Festival,” said Sara Brooks, GM of the Napa River Inn and a member of the TID committee.
“And we are really pleased to see how much locals are enjoying it. All of the local support and participation by groups like New Tech High makes it extremely gratifying to be involved.”
Parking is not an issue for this one. You may not be able to park where you planned, but the art is everywhere and this is definitely walkable. Park, visit the nearest installation, and you are on your way.
See you downtown!