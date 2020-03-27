Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Downtown Napa restaurants pitch in to help others during pandemic

You might think that restaurants that have started doing delivery and take out are just trying to make a buck, but it goes far deeper than that.
“We started this to keep as many of our employees working as possible,” said Eric Keffer, owner with his wife Heather of Cole’s Chop House.
Normally, Cole’s employees 47 people, and that’s down by half.
“It’s heartbreaking. Employees who have worked here for years who are supporting families need support themselves. We have to help.”
Keffer is rotating his staff so that as many as possible can get some hours. One woman, who has worked with him for 17 years, thanked him, crying as she did.
“In my almost 30 years in the restaurant business, that was probably the most touching moment I’ve had.”
The Keffers do home deliveries personally.
“It gives us a chance to connect with customers, whom we consider friends, even if only for a moment.” It’s the same when people come inside the restaurant to pick up orders.
“Just being able to talk for a minute or two gives us all a sense of normalcy.” Some people order gift cards, which Keffer suspects they do mainly to support Cole’s. “We give 50% of all gift card sales and any tips we make to the staff.”
Visit coleschophouse.com for the take-out menu; call the store at 224-MEAT, or call Eric on his cell phone at 707-567-1456. All orders over $100 receive a $25 gift card.
Baris Yildiz, owner with his brother Rodi of Ristorante Allegria, got a call from a woman living in a mobile home park for seniors. She said she and her friends couldn’t get out to get food.
Baris offered to deliver to her, free of charge. Not only that, he and Rodi are giving all customers a 30% discount on all food and wine orders. The delivery program to senior-living mobile home parks stretched Baris and staff too thin, and he and Rodi worried about how they could continue.
They shared that with three friends; Rosa Diaz, Dr. Jeff Williams and Angie Maher, and all three have volunteered to do deliveries, one day each, as their way of helping where it’s needed.
Currently, Baris and Rodi Yildiz, Eric Keffer and Yusuf Topal, owner of Tarla Grill, are working on getting doctors and nurse at Queen of the Valley free food when they are on duty.
“We’ll do whatever we can for anybody,” said Baris.”If somebody needs food, even groceries, they should call or text me at 707-226-8109.” Visit ristoranteallegria.com to see the menu.
Deliveries mobile home parks for seniors are from 4:30 to 5:00 p.m. Call at least two hours in advance to place an order. For all others, call 15 minutes before you want to pick it up. Curbside service also available. Thirty percent off on all orders applies to food and wine for anybody.
See you downtown…soon!
Main Street
Empty Kohl's parking lot
Napa Running Co.
Food pick up signs
VNV welcome center
Bread
Cleaning at the check out station
Restocking
Toilet paper
Toilet paper
More wipes
Restocking
Disinfectant wipes
Raley's eggs
Produce
Restocking
Raley's
Raley's signs
Raley's barriers
Raley's bulk foods
Raley's bulk bins
Eggs
Water
Water
Social distancing signs
Raley's check out
Stagecoach Express & Co.
Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza
Creations Fine Jewelers at Redwood Plaza
Baskin-Robbins
A laundromat at Redwood Plaza
Demand increases for Napa food relief
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
Downtown Calistoga
Napa Target
Ciccio
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Stocking at Target
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Target toilet paper
Trader Joe's shoppers
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
Raley's bread
Office Depot
World Market
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
St. Helena Shelter in Place
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Hillside Christian Church online service
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
Sign at Erosion Wine Co. Tap Room
School offers free meals for kids
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Castello di Amorosa
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Napa seniors
Watershed initiative
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
Craig Smith is the executive director of the Downtown Napa Association. Reach him at 257-0322 or craig@donapa.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.