Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Downtown Napa restaurants pitch in to help others during pandemic

You might think that restaurants that have started doing delivery and take out are just trying to make a buck, but it goes far deeper than that.

“We started this to keep as many of our employees working as possible,” said Eric Keffer, owner with his wife Heather of Cole’s Chop House.

Normally, Cole’s employees 47 people, and that’s down by half.

“It’s heartbreaking. Employees who have worked here for years who are supporting families need support themselves. We have to help.”

Keffer is rotating his staff so that as many as possible can get some hours. One woman, who has worked with him for 17 years, thanked him, crying as she did.

“In my almost 30 years in the restaurant business, that was probably the most touching moment I’ve had.”

The Keffers do home deliveries personally.

“It gives us a chance to connect with customers, whom we consider friends, even if only for a moment.” It’s the same when people come inside the restaurant to pick up orders.