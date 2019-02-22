Napa Valley Jewelry will be giving away free watch batteries on Friday, March 1. Visit their new location between Eiko’s and Lush. This is a $15 value at no charge. Limit one per customer, please. napavalleyjewelers.com or 224-0997.
Macbella…
Macbella, a women’s boutique that recently opened at First Street Napa between Compline and Kohl’s, offers something not previously seen here.
“We’re bringing exclusive European fashion to the United States, merchandise that’s not available anywhere else in the country,” said Jim, co-owner with his wife Jo.
Macbella features designers from Paris, London, Milan, Berlin, Antwerp, Madrid and Athens. They won’t carry a garden variety white blouse; no – they carry what will become your all-time favorite white blouse.
And that doesn’t mean it will be expensive.
“People are shocked at the variety of styles and price points we offer,” said Jim. “A man shopping with his daughter was flipping through price tags. He glanced at one on a skirt and called out to her: ‘Get over here! This is only $30!’” But if you see something you like, don’t expect that it will be around for a long time. “When it’s sold, it’s gone. That gives us the chance to rotate designers non-stop.”
Open every day.
The ABC of things…
Alexis Baking Company has been operating at 1315 Third St. for 19 years. That kind of longevity only occurs when you are the best at what you do.
Asked how downtown has changed over the years, here’s what owner Alexis Handelman said, “The downtown Napa in 1990 compared to the downtown of 2019? - dramatic and important changes! Progressive landlords, lots of new restaurants, new places to shop, two major performing arts venues, a main street worthy of locals and tourists making the walk up and down to eat and drink."
"HOTELS! The opening of Copia, the closing of Copia and now its rebirth. The Oxbow market bringing more people to the area... It's been a roller coaster economy that impacted all our lives to be creative, to be resourceful, to be inclusive," she said.
"We've lived through Oat Bran, low fat, no fat, full fat eating trends....but, mostly it's been a move toward healthier, considerately sourced food, less additives and simpler but, more delicious preparations.”
“Technology gave us new customers, and new and faster models for gathering information; more complicated but, more extensive reports and easier ways to access everything we want - from recipes and reviews to lobbing customer, vendor and employee inquiries; to keeping in touch with family and friends," Handelman said.
“But, here's what hasn't changed. The curiosity of people. Their kindness and understanding. Their appreciation of what we try to do here every day - make delicious food and drink, offer up a stimulating environment in which to gather, and support the community that supports us.
And as ever, we are filled with gratitude.”
Thank you for years of great meals, Alexis.
See you downtown!