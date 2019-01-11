Workmix Coworking Lounge, at 950 Randolph between First and Second Streets, makes a pretty mean cup of coffee.
People don’t immediately think of Workmix as a place to get a hot cup though, so they are offering free tastings to introduce themselves to local coffee connoisseurs. Stop by from 9 a.m. to Noon on Saturdays and taste their delicious offerings.
Workmix offers Kombucha and Water Kiefer as well, two very healthy drinks, and you can learn about both and sample them as well. Oh, and they are dog friendly, so bring the pooch. Open Monday through Saturdays. Call 603-3986 or visit workmixcafelounge.com.
Two-for-one burger Wednesdays
BANK Café and Bar, located inside the Westin Hotel on McKinstry Street across from the Wine Train, offers two-fers every Wednesday after 5 p.m.
These are not thin, frozen patties that they thaw out on the grill. No sir – BANK makes their burgers with Five Dot ranch grass fed beef, served with sharp cheddar cheese on a house-made potato bun. This is one of the best burgers your mouth will ever meet.
That’s only “one of the best” because BANK likes to show off a little, with a Burger of the Week every Wednesday.
Recently, that was a Bloody Mary burger, with “kick ass ketchup,” horseradish cream, apple slaw, Swiss cheese, poached egg and bacon fries.
If you wish, pair your burger with one of their Boozy milkshakes (and yes – that’s exactly what you think it is).
The Burger of the Week is included in the Wednesday two-fer offering. Or, buy any three burgers, and get 50 percent off of the featured boozy milkshake.
Take the family or friends so you can order several and share. Like your burger with wine? There is free corkage for locals and also free valet parking.
BANK Café and Bar is the sister restaurant to La Toque. Both are owned by Ken Frank, who has been the recipient of a Michelin star for years. BANK serves breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and dinner from 5 to 11 p.m. (midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.)
They specialize in craft cocktails and are rated as being on of the ten best places for cocktails in the country by Restaurant Hospitality, a nation-wide industry magazine.
BANK is not a stuffy, pretentious place, as evidenced by the language on their website: “BANK Bar is open as long as you are here and well behaved, or until 1:30 a.m., whichever happens first.”
For questions or to make a reservation, call 257-5151, or visit bankcafenapa.com. Enjoy a burger, and relax.
New stores…
…are popping up all over downtown. This week, Calamity Jane opened at First and Coombs, Napastäk opened a second location next to Archer Hotel and Monday Bakery opened on Second Street, a couple doors west of Grace’s Table. More on each later.
Happy New Year.
See you downtown!