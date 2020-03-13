Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Free wine tasting?

Well, technically, it costs a dime, but the Welcome Center at 600 Main St. will cover that for you during their otherwise free wine tasting event, every Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through May 22.
The participating wineries, which rotate each week, offer two tastes, typically a red and a white.
Some offer cheese and crackers as an accompaniment, as well as an incentive to visit their winery. Pouring on the 21st – Hyde Estate Winery. Stop by on your way to lunch at your favorite downtown restaurant.
Just for kids…
It’s probably always time to buy something for the kids/grandkids (who needs an excuse?) but that’s certainly true with Easter around the corner.
Check out Lemondrops Children’s Boutique at 1030 Clinton St., and shop for a new Easter outfit. The boutique features classic clothing as well as unique and classic toys.
Wherever your child’s fashion senses lie, Lemondrops has it covered – they carry everything from jeans and tee shirts, to beautiful dresses for the princess.
Willa Gulbransen, who runs the family owned business, believes that “kids should be dressed like kids.”
If toys are a better Easter bet, Willa says, “Bunnies are already hopping in.” Maybe your favorite knee-high person wants a Jellycat, or one of the popular tactile toys, such as Putty, Slime, Squeezy-Beads or other stuffed animals.
Something for the out of town visitor? How about a Napa Onesie, tee shirt or bib? For the young reader, maybe a title from “Maggie and Maddie’s Adventures in the Napa Valley” series?
Or child appropriate Napa Valley jewelry? Again, check out Lemondrops. They are good at this.
And they should be. Shirley Gulbransen, Willa’s mother-in-law, ran the 30-year-old, locally owned business for over 10 years.
Willa has been gradually taking over management, and when the decision was made to move to downtown Napa, she took the reins.
“My husband, Curtis, gets credit too. He’s the handyman, gardener, light bulb changer and brings me lunch sometimes,” said Willa with a smile. “More and more though, he likes to work with customers.”
Lemondrops Children’s Boutique likes it in downtown Napa. “We get a lot more locals here,” said Willa.
“We’re starting to see regulars. When we know the kids already, it can be easier to help the parents shop for them.”
Lemondrops offers free gift wrapping and will also deliver in Napa. The latter might take a day or two, but Curtis will get it done. Open daily, 637-4489, or visit lemondropsonline.com.
Good music…
Last year saw the launch of the Oxbow Riverstage in the Oxbow Public Commons. This year’s lineup includes Rodrigo Y Gabriela, Andrew Bird, Ziggy Marley, Gary Clark Jr., Bret Eldredge, John Fogarty and three performances by Wide Spread Panic. That’s impressive. Oxbowriverstage.com for info.
See you downtown!
Craig Smith is the executive director of the Downtown Napa Association. Reach him at 257-0322 or craig@donapa.com.