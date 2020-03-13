Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Free wine tasting?

Well, technically, it costs a dime, but the Welcome Center at 600 Main St. will cover that for you during their otherwise free wine tasting event, every Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through May 22.

The participating wineries, which rotate each week, offer two tastes, typically a red and a white.

Some offer cheese and crackers as an accompaniment, as well as an incentive to visit their winery. Pouring on the 21st – Hyde Estate Winery. Stop by on your way to lunch at your favorite downtown restaurant.

Just for kids…

It’s probably always time to buy something for the kids/grandkids (who needs an excuse?) but that’s certainly true with Easter around the corner.

Check out Lemondrops Children’s Boutique at 1030 Clinton St., and shop for a new Easter outfit. The boutique features classic clothing as well as unique and classic toys.

Wherever your child’s fashion senses lie, Lemondrops has it covered – they carry everything from jeans and tee shirts, to beautiful dresses for the princess.

Willa Gulbransen, who runs the family owned business, believes that “kids should be dressed like kids.”