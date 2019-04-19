Monarch Skin Studio, at 1553 Second St., is hosting a grand opening celebration on April 27, from 2 to 6 p.m.
This promises to be a casual and civilized affair, with soft music playing outside the entrance and a glass of bubbles and a taste of chocolate as part of your greeting.
Sign up for the Mother’s Day gift certificate drawing and check out the product samples. After all that, you can step inside and explore the quaint, small space that serves as the studio for Monarch owner Tessa Mazotti. The rooms are softly decorated, providing a respite from the outside world.
Mazotti has carefully designed every aspect of Monarch, creating what she hopes clients will view as a personal space “where they can feel right at home,” she said.
She took up skin care as a profession in 2015, partially as part of her personal transformation. For her, the practice has had a profound healing effect, and she wants to pass that on.
“Touching is healing, and Monarch is a safe place for that.” She believes in wellness and a spiritual space for people. Monarch is more than just a skin care studio, she said.
“Monarch is more of a boutique. People come here because it feels like their own space.” In addition to skin care, Mazotti specializes in head, neck, scalp and foot massage. Services will expand in the coming months. Monarch carries a line of skin care/wellness products including Eminence from Hungary, and Truth Treatment, made from a pharmaceutical formula that contains 100 percent active ingredients and works at a cellular level. Monarch is open by appointment, Monday through Thursday from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., and Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 to 6 p.m. You can RSVP for the open house or book an appointment on their Facebook page. Info: monarchskinstudio.com
New ‘staff’ at the Bookmine
Well, she’s not on the payroll quite yet, but Gweneth Azalea Hagyard joined the Napa Bookmine family at 2:32 a.m. on April 10. Both mom and daughter are doing well. Stop by either Napa Bookmine location, at 964 Pearl Street or in the Oxbow Public Market, and start your summer reading list.
More on blue eye strain
Dr. Craig Sultan from Eye Works has offered even more tips on how to lessen the damage to your eyes caused by constantly staring at a computer, and here’s another: Blink.
Seriously, every 20 minutes or so, you should close and open your eyes ten times; slowly, as if falling asleep. He’s got other free tips on the Eye Works website, and you can take what he says as eye-care gospel – the man is an eye doctor, for heaven’s sake.
Check out the website, or visit them at 1328 Pearl St. 254-2020.
See you downtown!