Last call…
The Christmas parade starts at 5 p.m. today, on Second and Third streets in downtown Napa. Santa will be at Archer Hotel immediately afterwards. His elves will be there with free hot chocolate. This one is rain or shine – nothing stops a parade or Santa!
Christmas trees, menorahs, and more…
Starting tomorrow, at least 20 tasting rooms are displaying Christmas trees, menorahs – whatever works for them – and they want your feedback about which one is the best.
It’s simple – visit as many of the participating rooms as possible and vote for, well, The Best. These tasting room owners are clever, and there’s an interesting twist to this one – when you vote, you’ll be asked why you love Downtown Napa and why more people should visit.
They’ll also ask you to pick your favorite tasting room. No need to sweat this one too much – this is all in fun. The real fun will be when the judges review all the responses.
Authors of the three deemed the best will receive multiple bottles of very good wine. Think of this as a game of skill, not a raffle, but most importantly, have fun with it. Tomorrow through Dec. 22, with judging taking place on Dec. 23.
Participating rooms include: Gabrielle Collection taste +, Mark Herold Wines, WALT, Mayacamas, Alpha Omega, Benton Family, Napa General Store, Vermeil, Robert Craig, Gamling & McDuck, Outland, RiverHouse, Rebel Vintners, The Wine Thief, Housley Napa, Krupp Brothers, Acumen, Mario Bazan Cellars and RiverHouse Blackbird Vineyards. And if you lose this list, you can find it on DoNapa.com.
The Santa Train…
Years ago, someone at the Wine Train had the idea to invite Santa to ride, and the first Santa Train left the station with St Nick on board.
It was extremely popular, and the second year it ran, sold out the day it was announced. And of course it did – Santa’s helpers transform the Wine Train into an enchanting holiday experience, adding sparkle and spirit to your Christmas season.
Sip hot cocoa, munch freshly-baked cookies, and join in games and sing-a-longs with a jolly cast of characters headlined by The Jolly Old Man himself. Watch faces fill with joy as the Train winds its way to The North Pole on a special mission to help Jolly the Bear.
Treat the little ones to a truly magical, musical, and memorable family Christmas adventure. The Train now runs regularly throughout the season. Visit winetrain.com for details, or 800-427-4124.
Gathering place…
Getting the family or friends together and want a place to go for the Holiday spirit? Start off at Napa’s Christmas Tree in Veterans Park, at the corner of Third and Main streets.
Napans have been using the tree as a place to meet up, sing carols and holiday pictures for years. Afterwards, enjoy a glass of wine and dinner, do some shopping, or all of the above.
See you downtown!