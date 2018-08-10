Mark Herold Wines consolidated their two downtown tasting rooms after completing a full remodel and refresh of their eccentric spot at 710 First St., an address that’s been home for seven years.
“We wanted to create a tasting environment that reflected our personality—eclectic, modern and approachable, with a few twists of the unexpected,” said proprietor and winemaker Mark Herold.
“People visit Wine Country to enjoy world-class wine and fabulous hospitality. We wanted to offer those things at a very high level, but also in a space that was comfortable for all guests, from first time visitors to seasoned collectors," said Herold.
The new space is clean and contemporary with splashes of color and Herold’s signature zest, like the large Marlin piece that’s been carried over from the original tasting room. The marlin harps back to Herold’s Panama heritage, where sport fishing was his favorite activity.
Herold is a scientist, having earned a Ph.D. in ecology with an emphasis in nutritional biochemistry.
His very nature is to approach winemaking analytically, with a touch of artistry in the mix.
“Every bottle of wine is an accumulation of more than 20,000 decisions. It only takes one wrong decision to screw it up,” he said.
One of the steps includes constantly checking the vineyards.
“I drive to Lodi twice a week to spend 15 minutes at each of three vineyards. It’s a long, boring drive, but it’s necessary.”
But Herold is hardly a dry, boring lab tech.
When he laughs, which he does often, it’s a huge laugh that envelopes his whole body and fills the room. His personality is as complex and satisfying as the wines he blends.
In 1998, Herold started making his own Cabernet, called Merus, which he released in 2001.
He persuaded nationally known wine critic Robert Parker to try it. Parker liked it. A lot.
The day after Parker’s review was released, Herold got 1,000 orders. Merus was very well received, and Herold became a cult legend winemaker.
Tasting room manager Monica Silva has been in the wine industry for 30 years, and has worked for some of the valley’s most iconic names. She loves being at Mark Herold.
“I'm incredibly excited to be involved with Mark Herold Wines, and consider myself blessed to work with the amazing people that I do,” said Silva.
“Mark makes our jobs pretty easy by creating beautifully hand-crafted wines that resonate with both newcomers and long time supporters of the brand,” she said.
“Our newly renovated tasting room is the perfect backdrop to showcase his talents, and being located in the Oxbow District in the heart of downtown is an ideal location to introduce his portfolio to wine lovers, and establish new relationships with people from across the globe coming to this gorgeous place that we are fortunate enough to call home.”
Mark Herold is open Tuesday to Sunday ‘till 6 p.m., 7 p.m. on weekends. 707-256-3111, markheroldwines.com
See you downtown!