Wait – is Thanksgiving really next week? That means it’s time to usher in the Christmas season, and what better way to do it than by bringing Santa Claus to town.
If we are all good boys and girls, that’s exactly what will happen – he’ll be here for the Christmas parade, Sat., Nov. 24 starting at 5 p.m., on Second and Third Streets.
The parade is free and open to all, and concludes with Santa sitting in the Big Chair in the breezeway of the Riverfront Building on Main Street.
He will be there to listen to what every child wants for Christmas. He’s got a really good track record on delivering the goods, so bringing the kids down to see him. Expect to see him in the Chair around 6:30 p.m.
It may be too late to build a float, but you still have a couple of days to get the neighbors together, don those Santa hats, and march along in the parade. Get an application now though – it’s almost time!
Christmas Tree Lighting
Don’t forget – the Mayor and all the children who attend will light the Christmas Tree, Wednesday night at 6 p.m. in Veterans Park.
The 45 minute ceremony will include entertainment from Napa Valley Dance Studio, Napa’s Pepperettes Baton and Dance Club and Napa Sings. Free cookies from Sweetie Pies and hot chocolate from Downtown Joe’s all served up from Boy Scout Troop 2.
Sip, Shop, Search
A dozen downtown businesses are offering specials this weekend. Today and tomorrow, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., look for unique specials and gifts.
For example, the first 200 people at Antiques on Second will receive a free gift bag. Spend $50 with Muguette Renee, and receive a free perfume.
JaM Cellars offers 2-for-1 tastings, and Quent Cordair Fine Art is doing free gift wrapping. Find out all the details on Facebook at Downtown Napa Holiday Shopping.
Outta here!
Dan Capp planted his first vineyard in 1973. He and his wife Marguerite opened the Capp Heritage tasting room on First at Randolph in 2014. It’s been a great ride, but the Capps are ready to retire and move on to the next chapter of their lives.
Sat., Nov. 24, will be the last night at the tasting room, and Capp is bringing The Terry Family Band to help celebrate.
The incredibly talented and original Terry’s first played at Capp two years ago, and they’ve consistently attracted large and appreciative crowds. It’s for good reason, too.
Singer/songwriter/performer Jim Terry is a talented song writer, and his sons help bring his music to perfection. Their performance begins at 8 p.m., right after the Christmas parade, and lasts until 10 p.m.
But since this is the last night Capp will be open, it could go later than that. Much later.
See you downtown!