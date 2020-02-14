Jay Magsano, owner of Le Paris Artisan & Gourmet Café at 828 Brown St., loves what he does.
He grew up in a family that appreciates good, well-prepared food. He knew a restaurant was in his future and pursued a degree in restaurant management. His first bar/restaurant was in Japan, where, ironically, he discovered French pastries.
“Pastries are as big in Japan as they are in France,” said Magsano. The concept is the same – light, clean, delicate and neat.
Magsano found his calling, moved to San Francisco, and studied pastry at Le Cordon Bleu. He opened Le Paris Artisan & Gourmet Café in American Canyon four years ago, and when he found out that Molinari Café was closing in downtown Napa, he knew he’d found the second, perfect location.
The kitchen is small but big enough, there’s plenty of counter space, and there is comfortable seating inside and out. He opened in early December last year.
Magsano is serious about both his craft and the business side of running a restaurant. Pastries are hard work.
“It’s a 24-hour a day operation,” he said. “In order to have fresh pastries in the morning, we need to start at 11 or 12 the night before.”
Unlike cooking a main course for a meal, there is no forgiveness in pastries. You can taste anything you cook while it’s still on the stove, add ingredients and tweak the taste as you go along. It may not taste exactly like it did last time, but it will probably be good. With pastries? There is no forgiveness.
“Once you have the recipe exactly where you want it, you follow it exactly every time.”
Freshness is key for Magsano. If he’s likely to err, it’s on making too little, rather than making more than he can sell in a day.
“Everything is baked by hand, in small batches. When we run out, we’re out.”
He prides himself on making food you can eat every day, starting with breakfast, then lunch, with dessert afterward.
“Plus some to take home to the family.” His croissant crème puffs are a hit, as are the almond, plain and chocolate croissants. (Leave some room for fruit danishes, as well.)
At his downtown location, sandwiches are in high demand, including a pork adobo. Magsano also offers empanadas, a daily quiche and more.
Le Paris Artisan & Gourmet Café is open at 7 a.m. daily, directly across from the courthouse. It’s casual and very good.
50% off…
Scott Lyall Clothing for Men, located at 614 Main St., across from the Fifth Street garage, does this every year – 50% off select fall merchandise, to make room for spring and summer wear.
It’s Lyall’s way of saying, “Thank you for your patronage, loyalty, and most of all, your friendship.” Open daily.
See you downtown!