Today is the day for a smorgasbord of all three, with a serving of Zydeco thrown in for good measure. Music plays all day from three stages.
Twenty-five dollars will get you a 5 oz. beer pilsner and seven tastes from a choice of 40 micro-brewed beers and BBQ is everywhere. Free valet bicycle parking. First Street in Downtown Napa, from noon to 6 p.m. Details at donapa.com.
Napa Sugar + Lemon
Michelle Cate, owner of Napa Sugar + Lemon, has been an esthetician for 29 years. You would understand if, after all that time, she’s on autopilot, but her passion for her profession is stronger than ever.
The more she talks about it, the more her energy fills the room. For her, it’s all about her customers and what she can do for them.
“I help people feel good,” she said. “Our goal is to help people feel confident, and be the best versions of themselves they can be.”
Cate’s own teenage acne issues led her down this path.
“I had severe cystic acne as a kid, and became a make-up artist to cover it up.” A visit to an esthetician resulted in a year-long treatment process that completely cleared her skin, which restored her confidence as well.
“I decided that I was going to help other people the way I had been helped.” Napa Sugar + Lemon also offers holistic skin care to treat eczema, psoriasis, rosacea, Botox damage and more, as well as organic spray tanning.
“These are all natural alternatives to age management and restorative skin care.”
Cate has been regularly attending classes at UCLA since she began her career, to stay on top of her game. Her commitment to on-going education is unwavering.
These classes are not lead by product people, who are only interested in selling their particular products and services; they are lead by professionals in the field. And the “latest” in the field? Hair removal using sugar water and lemon.
“We don’t do peels or use traditional chemicals anymore,” said Cate. Those can be painful, pulling hair out and causing inflammation, which causes the skin to age. As for the “new” process of sugaring?
“It’s one of the oldest forms of removing unwanted hair. Considered an art, the earliest references came from the ancient civilizations of Mesopotamia, Egypt and Greece.”
It is virtually painless, and affects the follicles so that they can’t grow strong, healthy hair. In some cases, the unwanted hair just doesn’t grow back.
“Often there are tears and burns with waxing,” said Cate. “That’s not the case with sugaring.”
If sugaring is so much better than anything else out there, why aren’t there more people doing it? “It’s very challenging to learn, and it’s not really being taught,” said Cate.
Napa Sugar + Lemon is open every day except Sunday.Appointments can be made at napasugar.com.
See you downtown!