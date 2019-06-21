The competition at the first mixology contest at Locals Night Out (LNO) on June 12 was impressive.
Will Knapp from the Andaz, Will “Billy G” Goodin from Eiko’s and Alison Barstad from Carneros Resort went head to head, mixing cocktails using Charbay Lemon as the base.
The bartender’s prepared a drink for each of the three judges. The winner from that panel moves to the final competition, where someone will win two nights at Archer, a $250 gift certificate to Charlie Palmer, $1,000 cash – and bragging rights for the year.
The three mixologists also prepared 200 one ounce servings for the People’s Choice award.
The first 200 people to register got to vote for their favorite drink. Impressively, the bartenders made these small servings the way they made the drinks – if the drink had a fire glazed slice of lemon as a wedge, so did the one ounce pour.
And the first week’s winner? Alison Barstad took not only the judges award, but also the People’s Award, with a creation she called “The Bad Girl.” (Her recipe is on the DoNapa.com website.)
Barstad is no stranger to competitions – this was her fifth, and the first time she took the winner’s spot. It doesn’t mean she’s ever lost.
She placed third in the “Best Bartender in Orange County,” an impressive finish, to say the least. She’s also been the only woman in all of her outings. Winning felt great.
“It’s tough being a woman in what has traditionally been a man’s field. It feels good to make a mark and style.” The judges at LNO remarked that her drink was remarkably balanced.
“It’s easy for me to relate to men and women. I’m in tune with the flavor balance.” She’s also conscientious about health aspects. “The Bad Girl” included activated charcoal, a proven anti-oxidant cleanser.
A Napa native, Barstad has been in the hospitality business for 20 years, all of it in southern California. She returned to Napa six months ago.
Starting June 26, she’ll join the staff at Torc, at 1140 Main St., as the general manager.
“It’s a privilege to join (owner) Sean O’Toole’s team.”
Barstad will be one of seven bartenders vying for the grand prize on July 31 at 7 p.m. at the firepit outside Compline at First Street Napa.
Join us on Wednesday, June 26 (and every Wednesday through July 31) from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The mixology competition begins at 7 p.m., with Andrew Inbach from Norman Rose, Melanie Amaral from Napkins, and Vince Lundeen from Andaz facing off in the bartenders competition, using Whip Saw Rye as the spirit of the week.
Locals Night Out also includes arts and crafts vendors, and plenty of downtown based food, beer and wine. Visit with your friends, play a little corn hole if you wish, and have fun.
See you downtown!