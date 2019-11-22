Turkey, anyone?
According to the “experts”, 88 percent of American homes will serve a combined 46 million turkeys this Thanksgiving; more than twice as many as will be served on Christmas Day and three times the number who prepare it for Easter.
These are the three biggest turkey-eating days in the year, although I’d argue that the day after Thanksgiving must rate up there as well.
The calories from Thanksgiving probably come from all the add-ons, like candied baked sweet potatoes with marshmallows, and the question is, how do you burn them off?
CYCLESOCIETY to the rescue…
Downtown Napa’s newest business is actually a “rhythm riding indoor cycle studio,” owned by Napa locals Mark and Britany Carducci.
These days, working out isn’t really an option – we all need to do it – and CYCLESOCIETY said they offer the best bikes available in the indoor cycling world (and trust me, they did their homework.)
The workout environment at CYCLESOCIETY evokes a positive emotional response from participants.
“People leave here inspired,” said Brittany.
She also understands that a workout has to be fun and have a strong element of community, which is in abundance at CYCLESOCIETY.
They offer an average of four classes a day for people at all levels of fitness.
Whether you are in the best shape of your life or still contemplating working out, this is a good place to be as you cycle by candlelight.
You have free articles remaining.
Open every day except Sunday. 1300 First St. inside the mall, between Kohl’s and Compline. Visit cycle-society.com.
Santa reminder…
The Jolly Old Man will be in the lobby of Archer hotel on Saturday, Nov. 30, immediately after the 5 p.m. Christmas parade.
The free hot chocolate will be flowing, and Santa will be all ears to the demands of his public. Santa will also be in Napa three more times – Dec. 1, 15 and 21, from noon to 3 p.m., in the interior mall of First Street Napa (near Compline and the Cork Oak tree.)
He’s bringing a chorus of Christmas carolers with him. If you want your kids to get into the Christmas spirit, this is the opportunity you’re looking for. Free, of course, and a great photo opportunity.
First things first…
This Wednesday night at 6 p.m. is the Christmas tree lighting in Dwight Murray Plaza. Dancing children’s groups will entertain as you enjoy free cookies from Sweetie Pies and hot chocolate from Downtown Joe’s.
Afterwards, Congressman Mike Thompson, State Senator Bill Dodd and Mayor Jill Techel will lead all the children there in a countdown to light the tree.
And free trolleys…
Enjoy riding the hop-on hop-off, free holiday trolley every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in December until Christmas. Get on at CIA at Copia, Dwight Murray Plaza, Andaz Hotel and in front of the visitors center on Main Street.
Have a great Thanksgiving.
See you downtown!