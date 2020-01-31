This is absolutely wine country, but as the old saying goes, it takes a lot of really good beer to make all those great wines.
The number of Napa-based breweries has been growing, and now six downtown area breweries are inviting you to enjoy a flight of their best – for only half price.
The Napa Beer 2020 card retails for $10. Its good one-time at each of six locations for the rest of the year.
Present the card, and you’ll get a half-price flight of beers at Downtown Joe’s, Napa Palisades Saloon, Tannery Bend, Trade Brewing Company, St. Clair Brown and Stone Brewing Napa.
Each offers a unique experience, from traditional to something outside the tried and true. You can buy it on-line at DoNapa.com, in person at the Welcome Center at 600 Main St., or at some of the participating breweries.
One of the area’s newest breweries is Tannery Bend.
“Our beers are a representation of our community,” said Lauren Duncan, one of the partners of the new project.
“We present a lot of different flavors and a lot of different styles, which mirrors our community with all of its different personalities and backgrounds. We like to keep things “drinkable,” and pride ourselves on something for everyone to drink.”
Tannery Bend is a casual, relaxed, neighborhood sort of place. It’s dog friendly, and Sundays have become Stroller Sundays.
“There’s usually a line of strollers outside as people bring their kids. It’s all about good, family attitudes.”
Chuck Meyer, one of four friends who opened Napa Palisades Saloon, is also committed to a local focus.
“We all live here in Napa, and built a place that our friends and neighbors would feel at home in,” he said. “We didn’t want anything pretentious. If tourists want to come here, that’s great, but we want the place to be full of locals every night.”
Despite the relaxed vibe that pervades each room, make no mistake about it – these people know beer, and they are there to educate as well as please your palate.
“At Stone Brewery Napa, even those who are new to beer can get comfortable quickly. It’s about education,” said General Manager Daniel Lowe.
“We start people with lighter beers and move from there.”
Their goal is to help everyone move towards independent beers in general, and not just that Stone brews.
“We encourage people to try something different. Many people know Stone Ale and Arrogant Bastard, but may not be familiar with some of the beers Steve (Gonzales, the Head Brew Master) makes. We expect that some of his beers will go national this year.”
While Stone is known nationally, the staff doesn’t want to assume that everyone is a seasoned beer drinker. “Our first two questions are, ‘Have you been here before?’ and ‘Are you familiar with Stone?’”
Enough reading. Pick up Napa Beer 2020, then pick up a cold one.
See you downtown!