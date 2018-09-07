Tomorrow is the third Napa Live event of the year. Held on the second Sunday of the month, July through October, the series provides the opportunity to listen to 30 different bands, some inside businesses, some outside, with others playing in downtown parks.
The mix is as varied as it gets – jazz pianist Mike Greensill will be at Quent Cordair Fine Art, 1301 First St., while surf rockers The Deadles will be performing outside RiverHouse, 604 Main St., overlooking the Napa River in the Riverfront Building.
Slack Key guitar more your thing? Jimmy Duhig will be at Mark Herold Wines, 710 First St. Prefer the smaller sound of accomplished singer/songwriters?
Shelby Texas will be at Wunder Boutique & Salon, 1428 Second St., while Mike Annuzzi plays solo guitar at Napa Tourist Information Center, 1331 First St.. All will be performing from 1 to 4 p.m.
If you are more into stretching out on the lawn while listening, Veterans Park will host The Smart Fellers from Noon to 3 p.m., followed by Road Eleven, playing rock and Funk until 6 p.m.
Two bands, first People of Earth and then Tin Man, will be performing during those times at Dwight Murray Plaza.
The idea for Napa Live came from Porchfest, an event that has become a Napa institution. Napa Live is free to the public.
Get a full schedule of venues and bands at DoNapa.com, and decide which performers you want to hear. There are no outside food or product vendors during this event, and no streets are closed. Audience members can purchase beer, wine and other refreshments at Veterans Park and Dwight Murray Plaza.
Don’t toss that away…
As you can guess, the trash cans after Blues, Brews & BBQ are full – almost 3,000 pounds of discarded “stuff.” However, only part of it is actual landfill.
For every event, the Downtown Napa Association hires a waste/compost/recycling group to literally go through every piece of that refuge, and separate it into what can be recycled or composted, and what is actually landfill.
On an average, 70 percent of everything collected is diverted from the landfill category. It costs a lot for that service, but it’s worth it to the community. A special shout out to Revolutionary Green, the firm that handled the job this year.
Merry Christmas!
OK, it does seem a bit early to talk about Santa Claus, but folks are already asking for applications for this year’s Christmas parade, which will be at 5 p.m. on Nov. 24, the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
The theme of this year’s parade is “Have a Holly, Jolly Christmas,” and the parade Grand Marshal is Tom Finch, owner of Filippi’s Pizza Grotto at 645 First St. in the Oxbow District.
Parade participants are encouraged to decorate their entry with the theme in mind.
One lucky group will win $500 for doing the best job of that. Parade applications are at DoNapa.com.
See you downtown!