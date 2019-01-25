If it seemed a little quiet in your neighborhood last Saturday, it’s because everybody else was downtown, taking in the next-to-last night of the annual Napa Lighted Arts Festival.
Thousands of people watched the hot air balloons, tethered to the ground on McKinstry Street, fill with flames and glow in the night.
Billed as “Night Bloom,” that may have been the most popular attraction this year. Balloon operators let children pull the chord to release the gas that inflated the balloons and the crowd roared with approval as they did.
There were other big attractions – the moon that hung in the outdoor amphitheater at CIA Copia, the light display on the Presbyterian Church, the magical evolutionary video on the Goodman Library; and of course, the first-ever Lighted Lantern parade.
While your list of favorites might vary, all agreed that it was wonderful, magical, and a must-see for 2020.
Although lots of people deserve credit for the Herculean effort, Katrina Gregory and Pete Hangen from the city’s Parks and Rec Department may have been the first to seriously think about bringing a lighted arts festival to Napa.
“We spent a couple of years researching really good Christmas lights, and realized that we needed to do something different and more exciting than Santa coming out of a chimney,” said Gregory. “Pete and I jumped on the internet and started looking for ideas.”
What they found were lighted art festivals in Europe that really caught their eyes. Thinking it might be a challenge to attract artists, Hangen and Gregory began to make cold calls. “Luckily, it’s the Napa Valley, so it was easy,” said Gregory.
More than half the funding for the event came from hotels and B&Bs and downtown property owners. Buildings which displayed art features also contributed. That meant a new paradigm for Parks and Rec.
“It’s been really rewarding to be in partnership with so many different entities. Typically, Parks and Rec departments don’t do that.”
Look for some of your favorite artists to return next year, but expect the palette to be filled with new and interesting feasts for the eyes.
Open forever…
Joe Peatman, owner with his wife Nancye of Downtown Joes, sent an email saying, “Next week Downtown Joes will eclipse 9,125 days open to the public. Yes, that is 25 years of service daily; thru floods, power outages, earthquakes , flood control construction, and redevelopment. Downtown Joes has answered the call with a smile. Every Christmas Day, Thanksgiving, you name it, our ‘Napa’s locally owned Pub’ has been there for locals and visitors to meet, eat, chat, and smile.”
The Peatmans are understandably proud of the business they’ve built, which Joe Peatman describes as “a spirited business that transcends time as the tenant of the Oberon building. A public house available always with a warm heart and a warm meal.”
See you downtown!