Toy B Ville has two stores this month, one at 1343 Main St., across from Shackford’s, and at the new location, 1300 First St. Napa, in the walkway between Kohl’s and Compline. The two stores will merge into one at First Street Napa in January.
Toy B Ville is celebrating its 40th anniversary, in a manner of speaking.
It opened as The Learning Faire in 1978 until owner Darren Turbeville bought it in 2007, renaming it to match the other toy stores his family owns, but the mission remains the same as it did in the beginning.
“If a child is allowed to be a creator and not a consumer, you can change his future,” said Turbeville.
He doesn’t mean to be preachy, but when he looks back to the toys he had as a kid, the ones he remembers most are the ones that got him outside, and allowed his creativity to run wild.
Turbeville is committed to Toy B Ville being a place where a child’s imagination can grow.
He stays away from toys that over stimulate infants with loud noises, rapidly flashing lights and such, as they are shown to hurt a child’s creative abilities and attention span.
Toy B Ville is still the place to find what’s hot – which this year, for those in the know is unicorns, slime and putty.
Makers Market at 1300 First St., across from Archer Hotel, has its mission written on the store’s wall. “Handcrafted. Locally Made. Ethically Sourced. Traditional. Modern. Timeless. Made in the USA.”
If those words make you think “Crafts Fair,” you nailed it, as that’s how the store started.
“Crafters are often hobbyists, limited to selling their wares at weekend fairs,” said Makers Market manager Lisa Gordon.
“The owners of Makers Market wanted to create a place where talented makers could have their craft showcased to a wider audience.”
The shop is part of the American Made movement, which Gordon strongly supports. She met the owners at one of the store’s sponsored crafts fairs in Walnut Creek, and told her she should open in Napa.
“We are,” the owner replied. “Well, I’ll run it!” said Gordon in response.
A customer, her arms loaded with purchases, overheard Gordon’s remarks, and chimed in. “This is exactly the kind of store we need in Napa,” she said. “I love it here.”
Makers Market features a monthly craft fair outside on the store on the 3rd Saturday of every month. The Dec. 15 market will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spend $50 and enjoy a complimentary glass of wine at Compline.
“We’ll have over 30 vendors along with live music,” said Gordon, “all Bay Area artisans.”
Local artists and crafts people are encouraged to apply to the curated show. Open daily. Meet the Maker trunk shows are a regular Friday feature. Google makersmarket.us for details.
See you downtown!