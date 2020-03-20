Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Strange times indeed…

Monday morning, I had a great idea for this column. Then a couple of stores voluntarily closed their doors due to the coronavirus.
By Tuesday, 50 stores had hung out the “closed” sign, and by Wednesday morning, the number was up to 75.
At 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the county issued the “shelter in place” order. That pretty much killed my idea for the column, but more importantly, changed things for all of us.
While the current situation presents some challenges, it also presents opportunities. This is the perfect time to curl up with a good book, or read sweet treat to go.
Likewise, many downtown restaurants are offering to go or curbside service. There’s a whole list of businesses still serving customers on DoNapa.com, which will be updated daily.
If you’d like to help a local business but don’t want to leave the house, order a gift card that you can use later.
Your support now will help with making payroll and paying bills, and will be much one to your children.
Although Napa Bookmine is temporarily closed, you can order on-line and your books will sent to you from a fulfillment center.
You can also visit Starbucks, Sweetie Pies, Anette’s Chocolates on First or Vintage Sweet Shoppe for a cup of joe.
But enough about us.
Are you taking care of yourself? If you are watching news nonstop, change the channel, or even better, turn off the set.
This is the time to sleep in, go for long walks or clean out that closet that’s been on the to-do list for the past several years.
It’s human nature to obsess during trying circumstances, but try and focus on other things, even if you have to remind yourself over and over again to do so.
Sunday morning, Aug. 24 at 3:20 a.m., Napa was rocked to its core by an unprecedentedly strong earthquake. It changed all our lives, and it didn’t seem like things could ever be the same again. But we got through it.
We talked about it with friends and strangers alike, rebuilt damaged homes and infrastructure, and emerged as strong as ever. When the fires hit in 2017, we did it all over again.
Ken Frank, chef/owner of La Toque and Bank Café and Bar, put things in perspective.
“We have a vibrant and resilient community that has been through a number of challenging disasters in the past few years. We will get through this too, and better if we stick together. When we do, fortunately we have a world class destination that people will return to and fuel our recovery.”
Farmers Market open for business…
For the next two weeks, the market will be in the south parking lot of CIA at Copia, as it was for years. 8:30 to noon both days. Treat yourself to fresh produce.
See you downtown… soon!
