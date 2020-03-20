Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Strange times indeed…

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

But enough about us.

Are you taking care of yourself? If you are watching news nonstop, change the channel, or even better, turn off the set.

This is the time to sleep in, go for long walks or clean out that closet that’s been on the to-do list for the past several years.

It’s human nature to obsess during trying circumstances, but try and focus on other things, even if you have to remind yourself over and over again to do so.

Sunday morning, Aug. 24 at 3:20 a.m., Napa was rocked to its core by an unprecedentedly strong earthquake. It changed all our lives, and it didn’t seem like things could ever be the same again. But we got through it.

We talked about it with friends and strangers alike, rebuilt damaged homes and infrastructure, and emerged as strong as ever. When the fires hit in 2017, we did it all over again.

Ken Frank, chef/owner of La Toque and Bank Café and Bar, put things in perspective.