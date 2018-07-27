Well, maybe it’s not the Christmas season, but this is event season in downtown Napa.
There will be nine total, just in August, with a little something for everybody.
Napa City Nights…
In 2008, a group of local musicians, frustrated by the lack of venues at which to perform, got the wild idea to host free, Friday night concerts in Veterans Memorial Park.
It was a total labor of love – none of the bands or the organizers got paid the first year.
As Napa City Nights grew, it attracted sponsors, raising enough money to pay the bands and buy some decent sound equipment.
Now in its 11th year, more than 800 bands apply for the 200 spots (three bands play each night) and it’s still free to the public. Gather the family, spread out a blanket, and enjoy from 6:30 to 10 p.m.
Napa Live: Inside and Out…
The summer’s Second Sunday music crawl, noon to 6 p.m. downtown, features 30 bands playing in 25 different locations. From rock to reggae and blues to bluegrass, the free event will please any music tastes. Aug. 12, Sept. 9, Oct. 14.
Show and shine…
Get a little taste of Main Street Reunion car show on Friday night, Aug. 17, 5 to 8:30 p.m. in the old Cinedome parking lot. A total of 150 pre-1976 cars will be on display.
Talk to the owners and find out how much effort it takes to make old cars look that good. Enjoy the sounds of The Diamond T Band.
Grab a slice of pizza and a cold beer, talk to your neighbors (they’ll be there) and get yourself in the mood for Saturday’s main event.
Main Street Reunion Car Show…
Napa has good reason to be proud of its wines, and also the Aug. 18 car show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Napa Valley Cruisers, who co-host the show with the Downtown Napa Association, make sure that the best of the best are on hand: 400 antique cars, all in pristine condition, most that are owned locally.
“I am always surprised by how many beautiful cars there are in Napa,” said Mike Phillips, president of the Cruisers.
“You don’t see them all until the show.” The first show was held 20 years ago. In any year, two-thirds of the cars are returnees, and another third are first timers. For a car show, that’s a great mix.
Blues, Brews & BBQ…
The name ALMOST says it all – this year is the 10th anniversary of the event, and the organizers are adding a Zydeco stage.
“We get requests for that all the time,” said Julie Morales, who’s managed the event from the beginning.
“We’ll still have two stages of blues, lots of barbecue, and 40 micro-brewed beers.” This, and all the events listed, are free.
Visit donapa.com for details.
See you downtown!