OK, hard as it is to believe, but Halloween is just around the corner, and Downtown Napa is big on ghosts and goblins. Grab your costumed clan and head downtown on Sat., Oct. 26, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Any store displaying black and orange balloons is inviting people to come in and trick or treat. (The odds of getting a treat are really, really good, by the way.)
Over 70 stores are participating this year, almost double from any year prior; all up and down Main Street and on First and Second as well. Don’t miss the side streets – they will be participating also, clear down to Wildcat Clothing on Randolph and Third.
Scattered in the mix will be backdrops for pictures created by Bank of Marin employees, which will feature some of your favorite Disney characters. These perfect photo ops are sure to fill many a Facebook page.
It all started at least 15 years ago, when a Downtown Napa Association board member made an October trip to Maui, and saw how that town has practically made Halloween a national holiday. “We could do this,” he thought.
When he casually brought it up at the next downtown association board meeting, Diane Bishofberger, a fellow board member and Senior VP at Bank of Marin, practically jumped out of her chair.
“We’ve got this,” she said of herself and her staff, and an event was born. Bishofberger is still enjoying her own childhood, and she and other on the Bank’s staff regularly take their families to Disneyland. The opportunity to create an event centered around kids, all decked out for the celebration, was too good to miss.
The event is safe trick or treating in downtown for all of Napa. “There’s always been at least a little concern about the safety of children who were trick or treating. The Downtown Napa Association (DNA) thought it would be a great idea to offer a safe place to go, and the event was born. It’s been big since the beginning,” said Bill LaLiberte, president of the DNA.
“And, it’s free,” he added with a laugh.
“People are so creative with their costumes, and the kids are just delightful. Some of the youngsters who trick or treated the initial years now have children of their own. It is a community, family fun, Fall afternoon.” said Anette Madsen, co-owner of Anette’s Chocolates, who has participated from the beginning.
If you don’t have children or yours are past the costume stage of life, treat yourself to one of the cutest, most heartwarming experiences you can have on a Saturday.
Have lunch outside or someplace with a window view, or just grab a cup of coffee and find a strategic place from which to watch, and check out all the little ones. Oh – keep your phone handy. You’ll want your own pictures of the day.
See you downtown!