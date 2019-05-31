Napa’s new summer series takes outdoor events into a whole new level, and makes locals part of the fun.
Each week, three of Napa’s favorite bartenders will compete in a mixology competition, and 200 locals will sample their entries and pick the People’s Choice award winner for that week.
A panel of three judges will also pick the bartender who will advance to the final round, and at the end of the eight-week series, one of them will take home a giant engraved shaker, two-night stay at Archer Hotel Napa, $250 gift certificate to Charlie Palmer Steak Napa – and a check for $1,000.
And that’s just the beginning.
Locals Night Out takes place on Wednesday nights, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., beginning June 12, and runs through July.
The event is a chance to mix and mingle with your friends while you take in local, hand-made arts and crafts, savor appetizers from four downtown restaurants and enjoy a craft-brewed beer or glass of wine; all while listening to music from local artists.
All the activity will take place inside First Street Napa, with all downtown streets left open. The event promises to surprise you every week with the quality of the arts and crafts, all curated by Lisa Gordon, manager of Makers Market on First Street, just west of Archer Hotel.
Best of all, different artists will be part of the mix each week, so you’ll see something new every time you attend.
“Seeing what these artisans create is inspiring,” said Gordon. “It’s great to be able to help support people do what they love.”
Beer from Downtown Joe’s, Napa Palisades and Trade Brewing will be featured. Wine from Napastak and Compline Wine Bar, Restaurant and Merchant will be for sale by the glass. And if you’re hungry? Enjoy appetizers from Charlie Palmer Steak; Compline Wine Bar, Restaurant and Merchant; Miminashi; Napa Noodles and Filippi’s.
The mixology portion of the evening is the brainchild of Peter Triolo, director of food and beverage, Charlie Palmer Steak Napa.
“We have some amazing bartenders in Napa, and this is a great way to showcase their talent. We want everything about this to be local,” said Triolo, “and that means locals will weigh in on the competition and the fun.”
For more information, including a weekly schedule of bands, mixology judges, competing bartenders and the spirit they will be using, visit DoNapa.com, and check out Locals Night Out.
I’m a winner!
Actually, my book is the winner. “Lies That Bind” received a 2019 award for fiction from the Bay Area Independent Publishers Association.
Napa Bookmine is hosting a reading at the Napa Library on Wednesday, June 5, 7 p.m. It’s free and open to the public. Please, join me.
See you downtown!