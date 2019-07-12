* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.

Craig Smith is the executive director of the Downtown Napa Association and the author of “Lies That Bind – How Do You Arrest Someone Who Doesn’t Exist?” which recently won a Bay Area Publisher’s Association Fiction Award. craig@donapa.com or 257-0322.