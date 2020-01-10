One…
Calamity Jane’s, at the corner of First and Coombs Street, celebrates its one year anniversary this month.
Owner Cathy Becker calls her shop a place “Where the Wild West meets the Napa Valley.”
The store has an Old West mercantile feel, and is absolutely beautiful. Calamity Jane’s stocks Old Gringo Boots and Pendleton, and will be bringing in Kimes Jeans and Justin Boots.
This year, look for more clothing for men. Calamity Jane’s features jewelry, pottery, hats, purses and clutches, wallets, belts and even bottle stoppers.
Becker’s goal is to be that person in the neighborhood “who can get you what you want. If you’re looking for something unusual, say a leather briefcase with a pearl inlay handle, I may not have it on the shelf, but I probably know a craftsman somewhere in the country who makes them and is the best at it.”
When local is best, that’s where Becker turns. “We were sourcing good pottery makers and talked to Mel Simpson, who taught pottery at Napa High for 25 years. Mel’s work is as good as you are going to fine anywhere, and when he agreed to work with us, we knew we didn’t have to look any further – we’d found the best in our own back yard.”
Stop by seven-days-a-week and wish them a Happy 2020. Check them out online at clamityjanesnapavalley.com, or call 707-286-9996.
Two…Overland Sheepskin, across the street from Calamity Jane’s at First and Coombs, is celebrating its second anniversary at that location.
A family owned business, the store relocated from Yountville after 30 years.
“People already knew our brand and the quality we represent,” said store manager and Napa native Afton Younger. Younger loves the vibrancy of downtown and the neighborhood feel here.
“We get four times as many locals as we got Upvalley. There’s such a strong sense of community.”
Overland prides itself on being a family owned company specializing in quality products that appeal to all lifestyles.
There’s something unique and special for everyone; ranging from belts, handbags, hats, footwear, coats and home decor.
Their focus is connecting with customers to build a long lasting relationship.
If you haven’t been in the store, Younger invites you in. “We’d love to meet you!” 707-224-1860, or visit overland.com/stores/napa-ca
Three (OK, four…)Wildcat Clothing is moving to 931 Coombs St., occupying half of the former La Melange space, across from Small World Restaurant. It’s their third downtown location, fourth overall.
The original store opened downtown, days before Halloween 2000.
As owner Thea Witsil says, “Wildcat is a vintage and retro clothing store for both guys and gals.
We buy, sell and consign vintage items from the 30s to the 80s,with special attention to the swing and rockabilly style.” Doors will open by Feb. 1.
Happy New Year. See you downtown!