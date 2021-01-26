 Skip to main content
Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Angèle on the go … and Habituate on line…
Downtown Talk

Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Angèle on the go … and Habituate on line…

Angèle on the go …

Bettina Rouas opened her country French restaurant, Angèle, 19 years ago. Several years back, she was asked why anyone would choose to open a restaurant in such a competitive valley.

“To make people happy,” she said without hesitation. “It’s a very nurturing business.”

That was then and this is now.

Rouas describes 2020 as “the hardest year of my entire career.”

Still, she is deeply committed to her restaurant, and possibly more importantly, to her staff that makes it all possible and the community that it serves. Unable to serve indoors or out, that’s been a tall order.

“We are all trying to stay relevant in people’s minds. We will get back to normalcy, but it’s hard. Thankfully, the support from the community has been great, almost overwhelming,” she said.

Like most restaurants, Angèle now relies on to-go orders. Fortunately for Rouas, she’d actually been exploring that several years before the pandemic hit.

On Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights, until they reopen, Angèle offers “Out the Blue Door,” a three-course meal for $49 that is assembled at the restaurant, and taken home to be heated before serving.

“To-go is tricky. Too often, by the time you get it home the food has overcooked in the container or gotten soggy,” said Rouas.

Out the Blue Door specials allow folks to pick up dinner without having to then race home, in hopes that it is still edible.

“This is a concept they’ve been doing in France for years. Foodshed, for example, here in Napa is doing a great job with it, and we are happy to now make fine French food available the same way.”

Early reviews are very complementary. Customers are finding that there is even enough food for the following day’s meal as well. Find out for yourself by visiting angelerestaurant.com to sign up to receive each week’s menu as well as to order.

Habituate on line …

Retailers have also had to step up their game due to the pandemic, and Habituate, one of the shops at First Street Napa (across from Charlie Palmer) has answered the challenge by creating a website that it’s very user friendly.

One look at the clothes and you might be scared off, thinking that this is high-priced, high-end fashion, but look closer, and you’ll see that the price points are amazingly reasonable.

Their very attractive Belted Faux Suede Trench Coat, which looks like it would be worn by a fashion model on a runway, is only $78. A Boyfriend Cardigan goes for just $48. Home furnishing items are similarly priced.

Haley Shackford, the owner of Habituate, which opened Labor Day weekend last year, describes her store like this: “Habituate is a carefully curated brand of housewares and clothing that style your life. Need a gift, want to furnish a room or buy an outfit? That’s what Habituate is.”

Visit the store daily or go to shophabituate.com.

See you downtown!

Craig Smith

Craig Smith is the executive director of the Downtown Napa Association. Reach him at 257-0322 or craig@donapa.com.

