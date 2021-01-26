Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Angèle on the go … and Habituate on line…

“To-go is tricky. Too often, by the time you get it home the food has overcooked in the container or gotten soggy,” said Rouas.

Out the Blue Door specials allow folks to pick up dinner without having to then race home, in hopes that it is still edible.

“This is a concept they’ve been doing in France for years. Foodshed, for example, here in Napa is doing a great job with it, and we are happy to now make fine French food available the same way.”

Early reviews are very complementary. Customers are finding that there is even enough food for the following day’s meal as well. Find out for yourself by visiting angelerestaurant.com to sign up to receive each week’s menu as well as to order.

Habituate on line …

Retailers have also had to step up their game due to the pandemic, and Habituate, one of the shops at First Street Napa (across from Charlie Palmer) has answered the challenge by creating a website that it’s very user friendly.

One look at the clothes and you might be scared off, thinking that this is high-priced, high-end fashion, but look closer, and you’ll see that the price points are amazingly reasonable.