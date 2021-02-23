Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Are downtown Napa visitors wearing masks?

She even installed an intercom system so you can talk without having to shout through the plastic. And as always, you get one of the best cups of coffee in town.

If you’ve avoided the Oxbow Market for the past year because of how crowded it can get, relax. They limit the number of people who can be indoors at any one time and you’ll have your temperature checked before you enter. Folks who generally don’t like crowds will be pleased.

Events?

People are starting to ask if there will be a Main Street Reunion car show, Blues Brews and BBQ, Christmas parade or anything else this year.

The answer is – we don’t know yet. Holding BB&BBQ while social distancing and wearing masks? Ah, no. Besides, lots of things have to come together before we’d even get a green flag to proceed.

The city and county aren’t likely to issue permits for events until it is absolutely, undeniably safe to do so. The board of the Downtown Napa Association will wait as long as they can before cancelling anything. If things look good by June 1, the longest they can wait and still organize the car show and BB&BBQ, they will be a go. Otherwise…

Either way, another prediction: 2022 is going to be a fun year.