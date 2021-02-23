Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Are downtown Napa visitors wearing masks?

When all “this” started, out-of-town visitors didn’t always wear masks. It made for awkward and sometimes tense moments as people were gently reminded that, in Napa, we adhere to the guidelines.
That’s sure changed. If you were downtown over Presidents’ Day weekend, you noticed two things. One is that it was packed. There were people everywhere: on the sidewalks, in the shops and restaurants, or queued up to get into the shops and restaurants.
Happily, second is that they were social distancing, and virtually everybody was wearing a mask. It was almost like a switch was thrown and everybody suddenly got with the program. Refreshing, and welcomed for locals who have been in compliance all along.
Outdoor dining and wine tasting are going well. Many businesses have erected tents, leaving two sides open as COVID law requires, and using heaters to make the experience pleasant. A lot of people are discovering that drinking and dining outdoors are actually good things. Prediction – when this is over, outdoor dining won’t go away. It’s here to stay.
We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Early adapter…
Eileen Rinaldi, the owner of Ritual Coffee Roaster in the Oxbow Public Market, had a sense that “this” was going to be a game-changer.
Early on, she had a tall plastic shield built. It sits on top of and completely covers the counter area. The thing is practically bulletproof and means that you can interact with the baristas with complete safety confidence.
She even installed an intercom system so you can talk without having to shout through the plastic. And as always, you get one of the best cups of coffee in town.
If you’ve avoided the Oxbow Market for the past year because of how crowded it can get, relax. They limit the number of people who can be indoors at any one time and you’ll have your temperature checked before you enter. Folks who generally don’t like crowds will be pleased.
Events?
People are starting to ask if there will be a Main Street Reunion car show, Blues Brews and BBQ, Christmas parade or anything else this year.
The answer is – we don’t know yet. Holding BB&BBQ while social distancing and wearing masks? Ah, no. Besides, lots of things have to come together before we’d even get a green flag to proceed.
The city and county aren’t likely to issue permits for events until it is absolutely, undeniably safe to do so. The board of the Downtown Napa Association will wait as long as they can before cancelling anything. If things look good by June 1, the longest they can wait and still organize the car show and BB&BBQ, they will be a go. Otherwise…
Either way, another prediction: 2022 is going to be a fun year.
See you downtown!
WATCH NOW: WHEN WILL IT BE SAFE TO SEE VACCINATED LOVED ONES?
PHOTOS: CHECK OUT THESE NEW RETAIL STORES NOW OPEN IN DOWNTOWN NAPA
C’est La Paire now open in Napa
Allison in Wine Country
Riza Plants
I-ELLE
The Bennington Napa Valley
Copperfield's moves downtown
Lululemon Opens
Lusine and Arthur Hartunian of Napastak
Welcome center
Milo and Friends
Habituate at First Street Napa
Cupcake
Honey Whiskey Boutique
Honey Whiskey Boutique
Tay & Grace
Craig Smith is the executive director of the Downtown Napa Association. Reach him at 257-0322 or craig@donapa.com.